Frankie Bridge reveals the hair serum she uses every day and it’s just dropped in the Amazon sale

From Hailey Bieber to Emily Ratajkowski, it’s all about short hair right now, but one celeb who’s been rocking the look forever is Frankie Bridge.

Starting with the 00s pixie cut that inspired every millennial to go for the chop, the former Saturdays singer now has a long bob that always looks amazing.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed, with endless comments on Frankie’s Instagram asking how she styles her famous locks. Cue a video tutorial - and it’s surprisingly low maintenance.

The mum-of-two uses minimal tools and products, revealing she always gets the best results on hair that isn’t freshly washed.

"The content you’ve been asking for. I filmed this pre my lighter hair- but the way I style is still the same! Super quick and easy, this is my everyday hair and I did this in just 5 minutes." she wrote.

Frankie starts by applying Olaplex No.9 Protective Hair Serum, and luckily for us, it’s just dropped in the Amazon sale! The haircare brand is loved by the likes of Kim Kardashian, so we’re not surprised to see it on the list. Offering pollution and heat protection, the serum is silicone-free and also works to detangle, smooth and add shine.

OLAPLEX No.9 Protective Hair Serum 90ml, £23.88 (WAS £28), Amazon

Frankie then separates her hair into sections and uses Cloud 9 straighteners to curl it, clamping and twisting away from her face. She loosens with her fingers for that "undone, tousled" look, and finishes by spraying it with Ouai’s Texturising Hairspray. See you at the checkout.

