Savannah Guthrie has not only become a popular member of the NBC News team, but also one quite recognizable for her chic and preppy sense of style.

One of the show's fans pointed it out as well, standing in the Today Plaza outside of where Today is filmed with a sign saying "Savannah Guthrie is my style icon."

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from Team USA

During the time when all of the NBC morning show's hosts would go outside and interact with their fans, Savannah happened to spot the sign.

However, she had quite the comedic reaction to it, posing for a photo alongside the fan with her jaw dropped, writing: "Shocking…and so sweet."

She revealed that she really appreciated the fan's gesture with a few more photographs added to her Instagram Stories, saying: "I love her" as the two embraced each other.

While the television personality has racked up quite a following for her sense of style alone, that doesn't mean she won't make choices for comfort or convenience over appearance.

Savannah embraced a fan deeming her a "style icon"

Recently, she was forced to confront that issue after spraining her toe soon after her trip to Los Angeles, letting fans know with a couple of photographs she shared. In one of them, the mom-of-two was on set and cooking up a storm in a chic midi-dress.

While her top half looked stylish, her feet were clad in a pair of fluffy slippers. She zoomed in on her footwear in the next snapshot and the third image was of her foot with an ice pack on it.

Savannah captioned the post: "Sprained toe silver lining - doing the show in slippers. I may never go back." In further posts, she continued to rock slippers or flats and professed her love for them on several occasions, saying: "I'm starting to like you, flats!"

It was when she made her return to work in her fashionable heeled boots that she shared that she still wasn't completely healed just yet, posting a rather painful-looking photograph of herself.

The TV personality briefly switched to slippers and flats because of her toe

In a picture she shared on her Stories, she had scrunched up her face while walking around the Today Plaza, writing: "When you step the wrong way on your broken [toe] (!)."

