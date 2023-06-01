Willow Smith wows with head-turning new look - see photos of her transformation

The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith is a star in her own right

Willow Smith has a fabulous sense of style and is often experimenting with new looks. The 22-year-old received a mass of compliments following her latest image transformation too - after sharing photos of her head-turning look on social media.

The Whip My Hair hitmaker took to Instagram to share a selfie, dressed in a black polo neck and jeans. But it was Willow's new hair that got fans talking, with the singer sporting a new braided style - beaded cornrows - that were braided into a zig-zag pattern.

"I love your braids!" one wrote, while another commented: "Can we talk about your braids? Oh wow." A third added: "Your hair is amazing." A fourth remarked: "Love the hair, looking beautiful."

It's been an eventful year so far for Willow, who has been taking fans along with her on the ride. Earlier this week, the 22-year-old received the first-ever NFT accolade from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for her multi-platinum career.

"I am beyond grateful to have the opportunity to engage in the sacred process that is music," she said in thanks.

In another major moment of late, Willow took to the stage at Coachella 2023 with proud dad Will watching from the audience. At the time, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star admitted that he "couldn't stop crying" as his daughter performed at the world-famous festival.

Willow Smith showcased her stylish new hair look

During the big moment, Willow's brother, Jaden, also took to the stage to perform with his sister, with the siblings singing Summertime in Paris.

While on stage, Jaden spoke about his adoration for his sister and her career. "It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this," he said. "I love you so much. I’m so inspired by you, I'm so inspired and happy for what you're doing in the world and the amount of people’s lives you're changing with the music that you’re making."

Willow Smith was inundated with compliments about her new look

While there have been some career highs, there have also been some low points for Willow.

In April, the singer's talk show alongside her mom Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk, was canceled by Facebook Watch after five seasons.

© Getty Images Willow performing with her brother Jaden for her Coachella set

The show was the backdrop for quite a few Smith family revelations, including Willow’s mom Jada speaking out about her struggle with alopecia and an interview with Will himself amid rumors of cheating and a marriage split. Jada shared a hopeful reaction after the cancellation, hinting that the show could be back.

"We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come," Jada said, adding: "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."

