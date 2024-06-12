Princess Andre opts for daring new hairstyle in stunning photos

Princess Andre's waist-length curls couldn't be more perfect, but on Sunday, the 16-year-old swapped her iconic do for a daring new hairstyle.

The model and influencer rocked a chic slicked-back ponytail when she attended this year's Soccer Aid. Princess dramatically parted her locks in the centre and secured her cascading tresses in a low-flowing ponytail which she swept over one shoulder to one side.

© Instagram Princess looked fabulous for the occasion

"Soccer Aid 2024," she captioned the photos on her Instagram account, which saw her posing with Tommy Fury, Sam Thompson, Ian Stirling and Mo Farrah.

In true Princess fashion, her outfit was super stylish for the occasion. She opted for a Black long-sleeved crop top and light blue baggy jeans. She paired her sporty look with a pair of Nike dunks.

© Instagram Peter Andre's eldest daughter is a fashionista in the making

Her doting dad, Peter Andre, was quick to comment, writing: "It was a great day," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Things are all go in the Andre household, as Princess recently welcomed a new sibling, Arabella Rose.

The latest addition to the Andre family was welcomed on 2 April. Peter announced the news with a touching photo of his adoring wife, Emily Andre, from the hospital.

© Instagram Emily Andre moments after giving birth to third baby

Alongside the photos, he penned: "Just minutes old……We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing.

"Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy. Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister.

"As parents, we couldn’t be happier. Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help! Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible. I'm so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading."

As well as Arabella, Peter shares his children Amelia and Theo with Emily. Meanwhile, he shares Princess and his eldest son, Junior, 18, with his ex-wife Katie Price.