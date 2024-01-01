Emily Andre wows in red siren dress & glam flats as she shares photo of her growing baby bump on NYE

Peter Andre's wife Emily looked absolutely stunning on New Year's Eve as she showed off her baby bump wearing a sensational holiday outfit.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the NHS doctor Emily, 34, posted a stylish snap with her husband Peter Andre.

The pregnant mother-of-two is pictured wearing a red dress which she accessorised with a pair of glam flats (perfect for pregnancy feet) and a simple gold chain necklace.

Emily cradles her baby bump in stunning holiday photo

Emily looked positively radiant alongside her husband Peter, captioning the shot: "Wishing you all a happy and healthy 2024 from all of us….can’t believe it’s nearly the end of 2023!!! Thank you to everyone for all your kindness and support this year. Here’s to a new year with lots of exciting things to come. Love you all!! Xxxxx"

The brunette beauty also added a family photo on the beach with the whole family looking out to sea.

The couple's loyal fanbase couldn't contain their excitement in the comments section. "Happy new year to you all, looking lovely as usual Emily, can see a beautiful bump now," penned one, while another wrote: "Happy New Year to you and your beautiful family. Exciting times ahead with the arrival of Baby Andre!"

The happy couple surprised fans in 2023 when they announced Emily's pregnancy over on social media. Sharing their baby news with the world, Emily and Peter, who tied the knot in 2015, uploaded a selfie of themselves proudly beaming with five sonogram photos.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

They captioned the image: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

Aside from Amelia and Theo, Peter is also a doting dad to children Junior and Princess whom he shares with his ex, Katie Price.