Peter Andre gushes over 'determined' daughter Princess ahead of exciting career move

Peter Andre is about to become a dad for the fifth time and on Wednesday the singer revealed just how proud he is of his eldest daughter, Princess.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old credited Princess' hard work and determination as she teased an exciting new career opportunity. The video, which was shared on Princess' account showed a series of professional photos of herself on a laptop screen.

'Determined' Princess Andre teases exciting new project and dad Peter is so proud

"So proud. Mainly because you’re a good girl with a good heart. Keep going. Determination and a good team [pink love hearts]." Her elder brother, Junior, also weighed in on the announcement and teased: "Exciting [eyes emoji]."

Princess didn't reveal any details about the exciting project but judging by the teaser video and her flawless Instagram feed, it looks like she has taken her modelling career to the next level.

Last week, Princess was captured posing up a storm modelling for Pretty Little Thing. Despite the fact the 16-year-old has been a brand ambassador of the company for over a year, this appears to be the first time she has been posing for them in a traditional modelling capacity.

The shots of Princess were incredible and showed her donning several ultra-chic outfits. Instead of rocking her unmistakeable blonde ringlets, she opted to have her locks styled with straighteners meaning her vibrant tresses fell all the way to her hips.

The first look saw the teen smoulder for the camera wearing an edgy grey bomber jacket, charcoal grey jeans, and a white slogan T-shirt.

The second was a complete change of pace and was an ultra-girly vibrant pink ensemble comprised of neon pink high-waisted jeans a baby pink long-sleeved crop top and a cute pink hair bow. The look was complete with a pearl-adorned shoulder bag and bright white Air Forces - truly a look that could be featured in Mean Girls!

© Dave J Hogan Junior is always so supportive of his younger sister

The third ensemble was another fabulous redirection and saw her cascading tresses swept back into a slick high ponytail. On her face were a pair of tinted 90s-style sunglasses, low-rise blue jeans, and a white tank top.

Princess lounged back and looked off into the distance drawing attention to the pink bomber jacket that sat just off of her shoulders.

© Instagram Princess' dad Peter and his wife Emily are expecting their third child together

"Tried something new [emoji] @prettylittlething #prettylittlething ad," she penned in the caption. Her brother Junior was unsurprisingly ultra-supportive in the comments section once again.

"Stunning sis," he wrote, alongside a red love heart emoji. To which she replied: "Thanks big bro [pink love heart emoji]."

The sibling-duo have the sweetest relationship and are always so supportive of one another. The pair are going to have a brand new sibling very soon as their stepmother Dr. Emily is expecting her third child.

Junior opened up to HELLO! about how he feels about the new family addition whilst attending the Caudwell children's charity's Butterfly Ball. "Well I'm going to be one of eight now, which is crazy, I'm going to be a big brother again," Junior said.

© Instagram The pair can't wait to welcome their new sibling

"Obviously, I'm going to be like 19 years older, so I'm going to treat it as if it's my child. It's going to prepare me for fatherhood but yeah I'm very excited."

"I don't know what it's going to be, a boy or a girl, but either way I'm going to love it so much, I can't wait. But I'm not changing any nappies though, but honestly, I can't wait - it's like a restart on life again. We've got a new baby sibling, it's crazy." Peter shares Junior and Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price.