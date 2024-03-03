Tim McGraw's ultra-private daughter Maggie is so stylish as she enjoys night out in NYC with musician sisters

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters have the closest bond, and although they are leading their own busy lives, they often find time to get together.

The sisters enjoyed a fun night out in New York City over the weekend, and were pictured in a candid black-and-white photo posted by aspiring musician Audrey McGraw on Instagram.

The trio had their arms around each other as they walked along the street, dressed up for the evening in stylish ensembles.

Maggie, 25, looked chic in a sequin top and loose fitting pants, as she stood in the middle between her siblings. Gracie, 26, wore a black vest teamed with a pair of black jeans, while Audrey, 21, opted for a semi-sheer white dress.

While Gracie and Audrey are both gaining popularity in their own right as aspiring musicians, Maggie prefers to keep a low profile.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters, including middle child Maggie, enjoying a night out in NYC

The 25-year-old has an impressive job working on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., having graduated with a Master's degree in sustainable science.

Proud dad Tim gushed about his daughters and how very different they were, during an appearance on Good Morning America in August. He said: "All three of the girls are really great singers, I always tell everybody I am the worst singer in the family, that's how good they are.

"The oldest and the youngest are pursuing acting: Gracie my oldest is here in New York City and looking for her first big break on Broadway, which is going to happen soon, and our youngest is an actress and singer as well, and our middle works in DC on Capitol Hill. They are great girls."

© Getty Images Tim with Maggie in 2016

While Maggie has a private social media account, she has occasionally attended red carpet events with her famous parents, and her mom and dad have paid tribute to her on their own Instagram pages over the years too.

When she graduated, Tim took to Instagram to write: "We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May!!! I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place..... Go get em my sweet girl!!!! Proud Pop!"

While Maggie lives in D.C., Gracie lives in New York City, where she has been based for several years. The aspiring Broadway star is making a name for herself on stage and often showcases her singing talents on social media.

© Jason Kempin Faith Hill and Tim McGraw with youngest daughters Maggie and Audrey

Audrey, meanwhile, is a student at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles.

During another chat about his family life, Tim told People shortly after becoming an empty nester: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are now empty nesters

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA too.

He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says." He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

"They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

