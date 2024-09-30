Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Keir Starmer's wife Victoria’s £60 show-stopping blowdry revealed
Subscribe
Keir Starmer's wife Victoria’s £60 show-stopping blowdry revealed
Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive ahead of his keynote speech, at ACC Liverpool on September 24, 2024 in Liverpool, England. © Getty

The secret behind Victoria Starmer's show-stopping blowdry

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Victoria Starmer, the wife of the UK Prime Minister, Keir, always looks beautiful. We love her designer wardrobe and of course, her flowing, long hair.

WATCH: Keir Starmer's wife's politically correct wardrobe

The 51-year-old never has so much as a hair out of place and HELLO! spoke exclusively to her hair stylist, Julian Marques, art director at Haug London Haus where the politician's wife gets her hair done.

Victoria Starmer at Edeline Lee at Millbank Tower during London Fashion Week September 2024 on September 16, 2024 in London, England.© Getty
Victoria Starmer at the Edeline Lee show earlier this month

Prices start at £60 for a long-hair blow dry at the beautiful salon, which is nestled in the heart of Fitzrovia, central London.

Victoria Starmer, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at The White House © Getty
Victoria's hair is always blow-dried to perfection

Speaking to Julian, the stylist gave us a step-by-step on how he creates Victoria's show-stopping look, including the products he uses to give her that picture-perfect mane.

"To create Victoria's look, before you blow dry start by applying Schwarzkopf’s The Thickener, £16 evenly to wet hair as this is going to help build up some texture, light hold and it will also contribute to a more polished finish, as it will aid in dealing with any unwanted flyaway hairs later."

Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria at the State Banquet© WPA Pool
Keir Starmer with Victoria at the State Banquet in June

The talented professional added: "Blast the hair through with a dryer while massaging the roots at the top of your head with your fingertips to get some natural volume into it. When it’s 60-70% dry, work in quite generous sections from the bottom, blowing it smooth around a large round brush with the nozzle on your hairdryer pointing from roots to end which will close the cuticle of the hair."

Victoria looked stunning in her Edeline Lee dress as she made her LFW debut© Getty
Victoria's wardrobe is full of amaizng dresses from Edeline Lee to ME+EM

It's all about the finishing touches and Julian explains: "When the hair is nice and smooth, and 100% dry, apply  Flexible Hairspray, £5.20 very lightly before you begin to tong using a 32mm curling tong or wand, you want to wrap the hair around the tong rather than the clamp and work in medium sized sections away from the face whilst keeping the ends straight as we are creating more of a soft wave rather than a curl. Finish with The Serum, £9.27 as you dress the hair simply with your fingers or you could also use a very wide tooth comb."

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Hair

See more

Read More