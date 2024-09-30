The secret behind Victoria Starmer's show-stopping blowdry

Victoria Starmer, the wife of the UK Prime Minister, Keir, always looks beautiful. We love her designer wardrobe and of course, her flowing, long hair.

WATCH: Keir Starmer's wife's politically correct wardrobe

The 51-year-old never has so much as a hair out of place and HELLO! spoke exclusively to her hair stylist, Julian Marques, art director at Haug London Haus where the politician's wife gets her hair done.

© Getty Victoria Starmer at the Edeline Lee show earlier this month

Prices start at £60 for a long-hair blow dry at the beautiful salon, which is nestled in the heart of Fitzrovia, central London.

© Getty Victoria's hair is always blow-dried to perfection

Speaking to Julian, the stylist gave us a step-by-step on how he creates Victoria's show-stopping look, including the products he uses to give her that picture-perfect mane.

"To create Victoria's look, before you blow dry start by applying Schwarzkopf’s The Thickener, £16 evenly to wet hair as this is going to help build up some texture, light hold and it will also contribute to a more polished finish, as it will aid in dealing with any unwanted flyaway hairs later."

© WPA Pool Keir Starmer with Victoria at the State Banquet in June

The talented professional added: "Blast the hair through with a dryer while massaging the roots at the top of your head with your fingertips to get some natural volume into it. When it’s 60-70% dry, work in quite generous sections from the bottom, blowing it smooth around a large round brush with the nozzle on your hairdryer pointing from roots to end which will close the cuticle of the hair."

© Getty Victoria's wardrobe is full of amaizng dresses from Edeline Lee to ME+EM

It's all about the finishing touches and Julian explains: "When the hair is nice and smooth, and 100% dry, apply Flexible Hairspray, £5.20 very lightly before you begin to tong using a 32mm curling tong or wand, you want to wrap the hair around the tong rather than the clamp and work in medium sized sections away from the face whilst keeping the ends straight as we are creating more of a soft wave rather than a curl. Finish with The Serum, £9.27 as you dress the hair simply with your fingers or you could also use a very wide tooth comb."