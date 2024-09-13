Helen George's gorgeous hair transformation decoded

The National Television Awards may have been almost two days ago, but we are quite frankly still reeling over the stunning Helen George's new hair 'do.

The TV beauty, who is famously blonde (although has experimented with her mane over the years and has recently gone brunette) ventured on to the red carpet rocking a stunning new look which included newly-lightened, caramel-toned locks.

Helen also rocked a dazzling black mini dress with a structured bodice and rose detailing on the bust, which looked totally dreamy. She left all her jewellery at home and sported simple black high heels.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Helen looked stunning on the red carpet

The Call The Midwife star, who plays nurse Trixie Franklin in the BAFTA award-winning series, sported her hair in long, Hollywood-style waves which cascaded down her back.

The lady behind her incredible transformation was hairstylist Michaela Galvin of the Joanna Hansford salon. HELLO! spoke to the talented professional, who revealed exactly what she did to achieve the show-stopping look. "I put in a full head of keratin bond extensions for length and thickness..Helen then had it cut and had some textured shaping round the front followed by a natural blow dry."

© Instagram Helen delihted fans with her new look

Colourist Mark Selley created a milk chocolate all over colour with some caramel lights to create autumnal warmth to her hair colour. What a perfect style for the upcoming autumnal months.

Helen's makeup was immaculate, too. Her face was perfected by top professional artist Cassie Steward, who has also worked with many models, and even England footballer Harry Kane.

Call The Midwife news

Helen, 40, has been filming for the 14th series of Call the Midwife this year.

© BBC Helen plays Nurse Trixie in the BBC drama Call the Midwife

Following the series 13 finale, which saw Trixie promising to reunite with her husband, Matthew, in New York, the character's fate was left up in the air.

We can't wait for Series 14 to return to our screens, although we have a bit of time to wait - it won't be back 2025, sob! Although Call The Midwife viewers can also tune into the Christmas special this December. Only three months to go!