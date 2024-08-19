Meghan Markle’s clip-in ponytail takes the world by storm - did you notice it?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just finished a four-day tour in Colombia and we have loved seeing the pair partake in this special trip. It's been a whirlwind!

We've also loved seeing what the stunning Meghan has been wearing; the former Suits star's wardrobe has been on point, and her outfits have been hitting the headlines. She's been looking so chic. The former actress has rocked a fabulous collection of dresses, shoes, and even sported her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's butterfly earrings.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan receive warm welcome on day one of Colombia trip

But many have been speculating about her hair.

The mother-of-two often wears her raven-coloured mane in a bun, so sometimes it's hard to see the length. Earlier this month though, she was seen in a photograph with makeup mogul Bobbi Brown, and her hair looked distinctly shorter.

© Instagram Meghan pictured with Bobbi Brown last month

When she appeared on CBS a few weeks ago, her hair looked super long and thick, sparking a debate about whether she has recently had hair extensions applied.

© CBS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their interview with CBS

On the second day of the tour in Colombia, Meghan participated in a Summit on a 'Responsible Digital Future' and lots of people loved her hair, which she wore in a super long ponytail that seemed to have increased in length.

© Getty Meghan's ponytail was the subject of discussion

The Verdict

We decided to consult a professional. Tatiana Karelina, an international hair extension specialist who looks after the heads of many celebrities with her extensions and hairpieces, said: "This looks like a gorgeous ponytail updo on Meghan here, so elegant and chic. I do think Meghan is wearing a clip-in piece to enhance her hairstyle; it looks like that based on the wrap-around detail around the base of the ponytail - that is how generally clip-in ponytails are fixed.

"A clip-in ponytail is a versatile accessory that instantly elevates the hairstyle with minimal effort. By adding length and volume, it creates a chic and sophisticated look perfect for any occasion. Its ease of use allows for quick transformations, turning a simple ponytail into a statement of refined glamour."