Travis Kelce has been experimenting with his appearance recently – but none of his fans were prepared for the new look he debuted on Thursday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, previously rocked a buzzcut but lately, he has been sporting a tight fade along the back and sides with longer hair on top.

However, in a video shared on Instagram, Travis looked very different as he showed off his new mullet hair transformation for Ryan Murphy's FX horror series, Grotesquerie.

In the clip, the NFL star is smiling at the camera and smoothing out his long-sleeved, black top, which he paired with denim jeans.

He then places his hand over the camera lens and reappears wearing a flannel shirt, brown leather jacket, and jeans – but it was his mullet with long bangs that sent fans into a frenzy.

"People predicted a lot of things...but NO ONE predicted Travis with a mullet," one commented. A second said: "Billy Ray achey breaky is that you?!"

© Instagram Travis sports a mullet in FX horror series, Grotesquerie

A third added: "That's an insane transformation omg. So excited to see what's coming."

In Grotesquerie, Travis portrays the character of Ed Laclan and stars alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville.

© Instagram Travis transformed his look for his TV role

The official synopsis reads: "A detective and a nun investigate a series of heinous crimes that seem personal, while grappling with personal issues and uncovering a sinister web that raises more questions than answers."

This isn't Travis' only foray into acting. He has reportedly landed his debut movie role in Loose Cannons, an action comedy from producer and stuntman Chad Stahelski, whose credits include the John Wick films.

He has also been confirmed to make a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 after revealing earlier this year that he would love to appear in the Adam Sandler movie.

Adam confirmed the news himself on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August, saying: "Travis mentioned it so we have a nice something for Travis. He's going to come by."

He added: "He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Cool as hell. He's a stud and he's so funny."

© Instagram Travis loves to experiment with his look

Travis is a huge fan of Happy Gilmore and revealed on his New Heights podcast that he would do "anything" to appear in the second installment.

"Man, I didn't even know there was a job opening," he said to his brother and co-host Jason Kelce.

© Getty Images Travis will star in two new movies

"I'll be a [expletive] extra, anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set – count me in."

He added: "I'll do anything in the movie. I'll be part of it any way I possibly can."

© Getty Images Travis is a huge fan of Happy Gilmore

However, football fans needn't worry about Travis giving up the game.

"I have no reason to stop playing football," he said during a January press conference. "I love it."

© Getty Images Travis has no immediate plans to give up his NFL career

"We still have success, come in with the right mindset. I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day to try and be my best. Like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon."

He added: "That's the point of the offseason. Being able to get out there and really find what you love to do, and I've been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I've been enjoying doing, like getting on camera."