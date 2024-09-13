Travis Kelce dotes over adorable new family member: 'The Kelce way of fathering'

Travis Kelce's family is growing! The Chiefs tight end met the newest member this week and he already appears besotted.

In the latest episode of his and his brother, Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Travis was introduced to Jason's adorable new puppy Nessie.

"Have you seen Nessie yet? Our new puppy?" Jason asked Travis, to which he replied: "I have been watching that baby wolf, that coyote walking around behind you for the past like five minutes."

Travis then looked on as Jason pulled the white and gray Irish wolfhound into his lap and said: "Come on Ness. Oh, say hi to everybody."

Travis was all smiles as he watched his brother dote over the dog and told him: "Oh, that is a good-looking pup right there. That's a good-looking pup."

While Nessie looked happy enough in Jason's arms, he warned that she is already a handful. "She's coming off real sweet right now. She is a terror," he joked. Like, [she] can get up on the sink already, pulling dishes out with her teeth."

© Instagram Travis looked so happy for his brother

He added: "She's the most food aggressive dog we've ever had in our life. Any door that has like that little, that little [doorknob], she gets up and she hits it, pulls it open. I'm like what the [expletive] is this dog?"

Nessie then got up to mischief off screen and Jason shouted: "Hey! Don't you go in that toilet bowl."

© Instagram Nessie is an Irish Wolfhound like Jason's last dog

Jason's reaction sparked a childhood memory for Travis, who joked: "The famous Kelce way of fathering."

He then jokingly recalled what their father, Ed, used to say to him and Jason as children: "Hey! Don't make me get up, the last thing you want to make me do is get up," which sparked laughter from Jason.

Nessie's arrival comes six months after Jason and his wife Kylie announced the death of their beloved dog Winnie.

Kylie, 31, shared the heartbreaking family news and revealed that she has "lost part of my soul" following Winnie's passing.

Alongside a carousel of images of the Irish Wolfhound, Kylie penned: "When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled “Gods gift to earth”.

© Instagram Winnie was a huge part of the Kelce family

"It was images of Irish Wolfhouds that I had collected from Google. I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade."

She continued: "It all lead me to Winnie and holy [expletive] did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more.

© Instagram Jason and his wife Kylie have welcomed a new dog

"I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace."

Kylie concluded: "I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child."

Travis was among the first to comment on the news. Alongside two sad face emojis, he wrote: "You [gave] Winn an amazing life Ky!!"