The reason behind Travis Kelce’s appearance change ahead of possible Super Bowl return
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the sideline during the national anthem prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 © Getty Images

Travis has been inspired by girlfriend Taylor Swift

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Superstitions are nothing new for athletes but although Travis Kelce has insisted he doesn't believe in a lucky pair of underwear or a rabbit's tail for luck, there is one thing he has done for the last few NFL seasons: grow a beard.

The 35-year-old has been growing his beard again after his team the Kansas City Chiefs made it into the NFL playoffs. They will compete against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday January 26 for the NFC Championship and if they win will head to the Super Bowl on February 9.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 © Getty Images

January 2023

In 2023 Travis rocked a longer beard than normal for the playoffs. 

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the game New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey© Getty Images

October 2023

But it was gone by the start of the 2024/2025 season.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks through the tunnel as he leaves the stadium after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 © Getty Images

February 2024

Six months later, Travis was asked by his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast about the return of his facial hair and he called it an "ode just to the ups and downs of the season," and that he had stopped shaving before Christmas 2023.

But he did later hint that the beard was a "good luck charm," joking that he could "feel the power of it".

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives before taking on the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri© Getty Images

September 2024

During the regular season Travis is known for his trimmed beard, although it is clear girlfriend Taylor Swift had an impact on his look.

Ahead of the 2024/2025 season Travis went for a totally clean-shaven look, grew out his hair and added what he called the "Andy Reid special" moustache, referencing the Chief's team's head coach's facial hair.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024© Getty Images

November 2024

"I grew out the hair, though. I switched it up ... I don't [have] the buzz cut," Travis added of his new look.

His team mate Patrick Mahomes also commented on the look, joking: "I've been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it."

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium © Getty Images

January 2025

But by early 2025 the beard was back and as the Chiefs look to win their third Championship title in a row which will get them to their third Super Bowl in a row, Travis' facial hair is now at its fullest potential.

A look into Taylor Swift's relationship history
Taylor Swift reacts during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs © Getty Image

Taylor has been a staple at Chiefs' home games since the pair went public in September 2023.

On January 18 she was spotted cheering on boyfriend once again, and for her first NFL game of 2025 the singer rocked a gorgeous Reputation-coded all-black look,  and her classic red lipstick.

Taylor Swift arrives prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The singer flew into Kansas City, MO with her mother and father, Andrea and Scott, and brother Austin, and inside the stadium she sat in Travis' box alongside her parents, and Travis' dad Ed Kelce.

The 35-year-old wore her blonde hair loose and in waves, and she rocked an entire look by Chanel from their Resort 2025 collection, wearing the brand's Wool Jersey Jumpsuit, which retails for $4,650.00 and a $2,250 chain belt. She added their plaid coat to keep warm.

