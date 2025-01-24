The reason behind Travis Kelce’s appearance change ahead of possible Super Bowl return

Superstitions are nothing new for athletes but although Travis Kelce has insisted he doesn't believe in a lucky pair of underwear or a rabbit's tail for luck, there is one thing he has done for the last few NFL seasons: grow a beard.

The 35-year-old has been growing his beard again after his team the Kansas City Chiefs made it into the NFL playoffs. They will compete against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday January 26 for the NFC Championship and if they win will head to the Super Bowl on February 9.

© Getty Images January 2023 In 2023 Travis rocked a longer beard than normal for the playoffs.

© Getty Images October 2023 But it was gone by the start of the 2024/2025 season.

© Getty Images February 2024 Six months later, Travis was asked by his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast about the return of his facial hair and he called it an "ode just to the ups and downs of the season," and that he had stopped shaving before Christmas 2023. But he did later hint that the beard was a "good luck charm," joking that he could "feel the power of it".

© Getty Images September 2024 During the regular season Travis is known for his trimmed beard, although it is clear girlfriend Taylor Swift had an impact on his look. Ahead of the 2024/2025 season Travis went for a totally clean-shaven look, grew out his hair and added what he called the "Andy Reid special" moustache, referencing the Chief's team's head coach's facial hair.

© Getty Images November 2024 "I grew out the hair, though. I switched it up ... I don't [have] the buzz cut," Travis added of his new look. His team mate Patrick Mahomes also commented on the look, joking: "I've been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it."

© Getty Images January 2025 But by early 2025 the beard was back and as the Chiefs look to win their third Championship title in a row which will get them to their third Super Bowl in a row, Travis' facial hair is now at its fullest potential.



© Getty Image Taylor has been a staple at Chiefs' home games since the pair went public in September 2023. On January 18 she was spotted cheering on boyfriend once again, and for her first NFL game of 2025 the singer rocked a gorgeous Reputation-coded all-black look, and her classic red lipstick.