Robin Roberts unveils stunning hair transformation during celebratory career moment The GMA star looked incredible with a totally different hairdo

Robin Roberts has been sporting a cropped pixie cut for years and recently has been growing it slightly longer.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares emotional details of new job in poignant post

And for the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday night, the GMA star sported a completely new look for the celebratory event.

Robin's film, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, had been nominated for Outstanding Television Movie, and the 60-year-old rocked a chic updo for the occasion.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts gives a tour inside her vibrant home

The sophisticated look was created by hairdresser David Yurman, and looked incredible on Robin.

MORE: Robin Roberts returns to GMA for exciting new project with co-star

MORE: Robin Roberts wows in poolside photo with partner Amber to mark special celebration

The popular journalist wore a white low-cut tailored jumpsuit to the event, which was accessorised with diamond earrings and a matching necklace.

While Robin's film didn't win – with Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square taking home the award - the star had a wonderful night nonetheless.

GMA's Robin Roberts looked incredible with a stylish hair transformation

It's been a busy time for Robin, who on top of hosting GMA, has guest-hosted Jeopardy! and has launched her own Disney+ show called Turning the Tables.

MORE: Robin Roberts enjoys memorable send-off as she exits GMA

MORE: Robin Roberts marks end of an era with partner Amber as she returns to GMA studio

The star also hosted and produced a powerful and emotional documentary on ABC called Women Of 9/11, which shone a light on the inspiring female first responders and survivors of the horrific terror attack, 20 years on.

In the programme, Robin also spoke with Genelle Guzman-McMillan, the last person pulled out alive from the World Trade Center rubble after 27 hours.

Robin attended the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday night

While Robin has never been busier with her career, the star makes sure to keep a healthy work, life balance too.

MORE: Robin Roberts announces courageous career move in emotional post

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals inspiring change at work alongside Michael Strahan

She enjoys nothing more than spending her weekends with her partner of 16 years, Amber Laign, and their rescue dog Lukas. The couple recently celebrated their 16th anniversary, having first met after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

They live apart during the week, something Robin previously joked was the secret to their happy long-lasting relationship. The journalist opened up about her living situation in her book, Everybody's Got Something, in 2014.

The GMA star with her partner Amber Laign

She wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

While the TV star is based in Manhattan during the weekdays so that she is close to the ABC studios, Amber lives full-time at their home in Connecticut.

Robin joins her there at the weekends and also spends a lot of time there during vacations. Amber was Robin's rock during her devastating cancer battle and bone marrow transplant, and was her main carer during this time.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.