Inside Demi Moore's multi-million dollar real estate portfolio – from Idaho nature reserve to luxe New York penthouse

After a remarkable 40-year career at the helm of Hollywood, it's no surprise that Demi Moore has garnered a taste for luxury. Over the years, the Substance star has built an impressive multi-million dollar real estate portfolio. While she may take on new acting roles with each passing season, when it comes to her properties, Demi remains fiercely loyal. In fact, she still owns two homes she purchased more than two decades ago.

The 62-year-old's property archive includes stunning homes in Malibu, New York, Beverly Hills, and Idaho – each uniquely different, yet equally breathtaking. Regardless of the location, Demi has always ensured she's a stone's throw away from natural, green space. In an interview with Architectural Digest back in 2007, the actress said: "You feel the outside when you're inside. The house is part of nature, and nature rarely does it wrong. If we stick closely to it, we’ll always be on the right track."

© John Salangsang/Shutterstock The actress boasts an impressive property portfolio

From her sun-drenched atrium in California to her idyllic retreat in Idaho, not to mention her former Malibu beachfront residence and lavish three-story penthouse in New York City, here are the impressive havens that make up Demi's eye-watering portfolio over the last millennium.

© Getty Images Demi with her three daughters

Malibu beach house

Despite not legally owning her Malibu abode, the actress resided in the property for over a decade. The five-bedroom home located on the Pacific Coast Highway was purchased by Demi's ex-husband, Bruce Willis, back in June 1987 for a staggering $2.15 million. At the time, the Californian residence still obtained its original 1948 architecture.

© Getty Images Demi's Malibu property was the first home she shared with Bruce Willis

That same year, the Ghost actress moved into the serene, beachfront haven that was situated over a whopping 4,850-square-feet. Demi decided to put her own touch on the home and the couple renovated the home. Opting for a model landscape, Demi transformed the living room and added a projection room, two offices, and a magnificent pool that was set against 70 feet of beach frontage for a glistening view of the ocean.

The Hollywood couple listed their home for rent at a price of $50,000 a month in 1997. However, following their divorce in 1998, Bruce listed the property for an asking price of $8 million before he accepted it for $6.7 million a year on.

New York City penthouse

Demi's Sex and the City-inspired penthouse may put Carrie Bradshaw to shame. The home was initially purchased by the actress and her ex-husband back in 1990 for a reported $8 million. However, come the early Noughties, Demi acquired ownership of the three floor apartment following her divorce.

© Getty Images San Remo, 145 Central Park West apartment building in Manhattan as seen from Central Park

The penthouse was found in the south tower of the San Remo building that is wedged in Central Park West. Demi's home is located on the 26th floor of the unit and features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The dreamy views of Central Park, the city skyline, and the Hudson River could be seen from the living room, dining, room, kitchen, bedrooms, and library. The home was decked with original rosette molding and bas-reliefs.

Demi put her Upper West side home for sale in 2015 for $75 million, however, she settled for $45 million two years later.

Beverley Hills

The mother-of-three purchased the West Coast pad in 2003 for a reported $3.4 million. The property, which was constructed in 1953, became the home the actress shared with her former partner, Ashton Kutcher, and her three daughters.

© Instagram Demi's tropical abode

Demi teamed up with designer Brad Dunning to transform the home into a tropical haven with a cantilevered design. Boasting views of the canyon, the abode is decked with wooden and glass interiors and adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows for an indoor rainforest aesthetic. The star brought her modern vision to life with the help of architect Ron Radziner. "It's not your typical house," he said. "You feel as if you're hanging in the trees."

© Instagram The home provides the perfect family space

Idaho reserve

Following her divorce, Demi purchased a 10.5-acre plot in Hailey, Idaho that boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The idyllic escape is adorned with a quaint farmhouse aesthetic bathed in warm tones and organic textures. The rustic kitchen is decked with wooden beams for a ranch-style vibe while the apex living room is decorated with floral fabrics and a stone-faced fireplace.

© Instagram Demi's rustic kitchen

The sanctuary is nestled between towering trees and a charming river that boasts a concrete bridge. The backdrop isn't too dissimilar to Demi's sprawling fairytale backyard that features plush greenery and a large pond. In an interview with the Financial Times in 2023, Demi said: "You arrive, and you have more room to breathe, literally and figuratively [...] I grew up in a small town, so there was something cozy and familiar about it when I first saw it: the little main streets, the beautiful mountains, and the clean air."

See inside Demi's Idaho sanctuary

© Instagram Sprawling grounds

© Instagram Decorated for Christmas

© Instagram Stunning pond