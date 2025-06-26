5 ways to wear your hair wavy for summer 2025 - by a professional hairstylist

Summer 2025 is here, and we are loving the heat so far! We have to say, though, it can be hard to know how to style our hair, especially if it's naturally wavy. It's far too hot to get the hair straighteners out, don't you think?

Wavy hair is having a huge moment right now. Country singer Miranda Lambert debuted a wild curly hair transformation and a whopping 208 HELLO! readers said they loved the look.

Elite hair stylist, Paul Windle, of Windle Salon, Covent Garden, gives us the lowdown on how to embrace the wave as the weather heats up. Which one is your favourite

© Getty Images Effortless beach waves "Beach waves are the ultimate summer staple - relaxed, tousled, and full of texture," Paul explains. " It's about enhancing your natural movement, not perfecting it." He recommends: "Start with damp hair. Apply a lightweight salt spray like Windle LAB Oceanic Spray evenly throughout. Scrunch the hair with your hands, then let it air dry or diffuse on a low heat setting. For extra definition, twist small sections around your fingers while drying. Once dry, shake out the curls and finish with a Matte texture spray for volume."



© Getty Images Barrel-curled glam "This look gives a more polished, sculpted curl - ideal for summer events or evenings out. It’s a nod to classic glamour, but still light and bouncy." To achieve this look, Paul explains you should "use a medium to large barrel curling iron, like the WAM Revolving Iron, on dry hair. Wrap small sections away from the face, holding for a few seconds, then release. Pin each curl and let it cool to set the shape. Once cooled, remove the pins and gently brush through with a wide-tooth comb or fingers. Finish with non-greasy Shine & smoothing oil to enhance definition and reduce frizz."

© Getty Images Air-dried natural curls "Letting your natural curls air-dry is one of the healthiest and most authentic ways to wear your texture, especially in summer heat. After washing, apply a leave-in conditioner and curl enhancer to soaking wet hair using a raking or praying hands technique. Scrunch gently with a microfiber towel to reduce excess water. Let your curls air dry naturally, resisting the urge to touch them as they set. Once dry, break up any cast with a few drops of Shine oil for softness and movement."

© Getty Images The half-up curly twist "The half-up curly twist is great for keeping hair off your face in summer while still showing off your curls. It’s an easy, feminine style that works day to night. Take two sections from the front of your hairline and twist them back, securing at the crown with pins or a silk scrunchie. Leave the rest of your curls loose and voluminous. Refresh any curls around the face with a spritz of water and a touch of curl enhancer. For extra hold, mist with a lightweight setting spray."