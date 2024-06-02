Queen Mary epitomises chic after uber-modern hair transformation

Queen Mary looked truly stunning when she stepped out onto the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg Royal Palace to celebrate her husband King Frederik's 56th birthday last Sunday.
The Danish royal, 56, opted for a gorgeous pink dress from N21 by Alessandro Dell'Acqua which featured a rounded neckline, a floaty skirt, and a tailored waistline.
However, the star of her show which may have gone unnoticed among all the royal finery of having the royal couple and their children on the balcony was the Queen's stunning hair transformation.
Mary was seen with her brunette locks in soft waves with a new addition. She was the picture of a modern royal with the front face-framing pieces of her hair dyed a lighter caramel hue, otherwise known as money pieces.
The Gen-Z approved hairstyle, which is totally on trend may we add, adds dimension to her tumbling tresses and adds lightness around her face.
Joining the fashionable royal on the balcony were her four children - Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 17, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 13.
Mary's daughters channeled her stylish energy in floral dresses. Princess Isabella opted for a navy wrap-style number from Zimmerman, while her younger sister rocked a round-necked piece from Paul & Joe.
The Queen had previously worn Josephine's ditsy floral dress herself, styling it with nude heels for the Granbohus 60th anniversary celebration in 2018.
Meanwhile, Mary's own dress was a royal recycle from 2018 when she wore the pink frock to the unveiling of a portrait of Crown Prince Frederik by Australian painter Ralph Heimans at Frederiksborg Palace.
The recently abdicated Queen Margrethe also made a rare public appearance, re-wearing this cerise broderie anglaise dress she wore on the palace balcony on Frederik's 50th birthday.
The mother-of-four has always kept it classic when it comes to styling her hair. Maintaining a natural look in terms of the colour with plenty of volume in the style has been the order of the day since she announced her engagement to Frederik in 2003.
Her strongest styles have included the half updo she wore in 2015 to a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace on the eve of Queen Margrethe's 75th birthday which was dressed with the Danish Ruby Parure Tiara and hair adornments.
In recent times, the royal has taken to rocking Princess Kate-style loose waves or a blow-dry with plenty of body.
