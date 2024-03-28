Lisa Rinna, 60, turns head with bold new look at star-studded party - see photos

Go big or go home! That's what Lisa Rinna thought when she stepped out with a show-stopping look for her latest outing.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 60, showed off her smooth complexion and famous pout at The Hollywood Reporter Power Stylists party in Los Angeles on March 27.

Lisa put her gym-honed physique on display in an edgy cropped shirt, nude corset and high-waisted satin pants.

She styled her tresses in an Elvis-esque quiff pulled back from her bold, black eyebrows and chiseled cheekbones.

She joined the likes of Demi Moore, Hunter Schafer and Glen Powell at the event where she posed for a plethora of photos displaying her new look.

© Stefanie Keenan Lisa Rinna at THR Power Stylists event

Lisa has been open about her undergoing cosmetic procedures as part of her beauty routine, especially when it comes to her lips.

She had permanent silicone filler injected into her top lip which she initially thought was "great" but after ten years they began to feel "bumpy" and hard.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher reconstructed her lips by removing damaged tissue and reshaping them.

Lisa wore an edgy outfit for the bash

Lisa later confessed to People: "I was crazy to even touch them in the first place."

As for plastic surgery on the whole, Lisa told Buzzfeed: "I give credit to anybody that wants to age their own way, whether you want to do everything to yourself, or nothing to yourself. It's really how you feel the most comfortable. And I think it’s great that we have different role models for all of it."

© Instagram Lisa loves switching up her look

Lisa is enjoying life away from the cameras after quitting reality TV in January 2023. She walked away from the Bravo show which she'd appeared on for eight years.

At the time, she released a statement that read: "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

© Instagram Lisa walked away from RHOB after eight years

Recently, Lisa appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and said she was thankful for her long-running appearance on RHOBH.

"It has made me a better actor," admitted Lisa, who has since returned to scripted shows. "I'm acting again and I'm not kidding. You laugh but it's true. I think it made me a better actor."

