Fans have a lot to say about Kylie Jenner's major appearance transformation

Kylie Jenner got her fans feeling incredibly nostalgic, as she posted photos of herself with newly dyed bubblegum pink hair.

The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur seemed super pleased with her new look, which saw her trademark dark brown hair go bright pink as she shared a carousel on Instagram and a video of her new look with the caption: "hiiiii remember me".

© @kyliejenner Instagra Kylie rocks bubblegum pink

Immediately her fans went wild over the look, which harked back to a very specific era of Kylie Jenner's life that many netizens call the 'King Kylie' era.

Back in 2014, before she was known for her lip kits, Kylie was known for dyeing her hair an array of different colors: blonde, blue, pink, red - you name it. When she started publicly dating rapper Tyga in 2015, the cosmetics queen changed her Instagram handle to 'King Kylie' and a legacy was created.

© @kyliejenner Instagram Kylie shows off her bright pink hair

During this era, Kylie had her own reality TV show, Life of Kylie, and she regularly updated fans on her life as a teenager girl. While the King Kylie era seemed to end in 2017, fans never forgot the iconic period of time and the aesthetic that went with it - something that really stood out in the 2010s.

"KING KYLIE is back?!" one fan wrote. Another added: "I'M MISSING KING KYLIE of 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017".

"Nah we want blue ombré King Kylie back", a third person joked. Meanwhile another mentioned that "we never did get a season 2 of Life of Kylie…. just saying".

WATCH: Kylie Jenner wows fans with bright pink hair

Already there are big predictions that many people are going to suddenly feel very nostalgic over the 2010s this year - particularly 2014.

© Frazer Harrison Kendall and Kylie in 2014

Kylie's hair throwback feels very in line with that trend, as many people are talking about the return of the 2010s Tumblr era which adored pink hair in particular. It was during this time that Kendall and Kylie first made their foray into the limelight.

© @kyliejenner Instagram Kylie with purple hair in 2017

Kendall started strutting down the runway during this time, before she became one of the highest paid models in the industry, and Kylie appeared in old friend Jaden Smith's 'Blue Ocean' music video. The sisters also co-authored a dystopian science fiction novel - Rebels: City of Indra: The Story of Lex and Livia.

Nowadays Kylie is best known as a cosmetics business magnate, with two children she shares with her ex Travis Scott, and a blossoming romance with iconic actor Timothée Chalamet. But the new hair transformation shows that neither she or her fans have forgotten her roots.