Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's middle daughter is completely unrecognizable with drastic hair change

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters, budding stars in their own right, are certainly taking after their parents at this point when it comes to bold style choices too. The country music stars share daughters Gracie, 28, Maggie, 27, and Audrey, 23, all of whom have embraced the spotlight in one way or another. While Gracie is a musical theater performer, who made her off-Broadway debut last year in the show Babe, Audrey is a singer-songwriter who recently opened for Brandi Carlile on her summer tour in Europe.

Maggie, meanwhile, is a bit more private than her sisters, working with the nonprofit Earth League International, and choosing to limit her public appearances to outings with her famous family members. For a trip to Paris with her younger sister, though, Maggie took a page out of Audrey, Gracie and even Tim's book for a switch-up to her appearance.

Recently, Tim, 58, made headlines when he stepped out and was completely bald, although it's hard to tell under the myriad of cowboy hats. Gracie gave her own naturally blonde locks a darker, brunette twist, while Audrey chopped off some of her wavy jet black hair for a shorter bob. And middle sister Maggie went all out, going from honey blonde to Dua Lipa red, which she'd shown off earlier in September and is finally in its fullest form.

"Living out my vampire life in Versailles," she captioned a couple photos from Paris on Instagram, in which she sported shoulder-length hair the color of red wine, accessorizing with a colorful striped top and a lip to match. She and Audrey arrived at the French capital to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the sister-founded fashion brand DÔEN.

It was her new locks that got her followers' attention, though, with Audrey commenting a flame emoji, while Gracie simply wrote: "Oh hey girl." A friend of hers added: "Are you kidddddddding me!!! Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous!! Miss you!" with another saying: "Obsessed with this hair color on you!!!!" and a third also adding: "This hair color is insanely gorg on you omg."

© Instagram Maggie McGraw showed off her recently reddened locks on her Instagram

Audrey shared some of her own outtakes from the trip on Instagram, captioning them: "@shopdoen 10 year anniversary celebration. Doen has always meant a lot to me. It is so empowering to see such a beautiful creation by two sisters. And to bring my own sister was so special. Cannot wait to see where you continue to rise. I know you'll always do it with grace."

© Instagram The middle McGraw sister took a trip to Paris with younger sibling Audrey

It may be a season of change for the McGraws, but as it turns out, it was mainly just the season itself that inspired patriarch Tim to grab that razor. "It was so hot this summer, and I just decided to do it," he told E! News about the head-turning style. "Once I did it, I really liked it and then my wife liked it even better."

© Instagram Gracie, Maggie and Audrey are incredibly close, and will show up to support their parents on tour often as well

The "It's Your Love" singer, who will celebrate his 29th wedding anniversary with Faith, also 58, on Monday, October 6, sweetly quipped: "I'm like, when my wife likes something, I'm gonna keep it."