Dua Lipa looks unrecognisable as she breaks Instagram silence with cryptic post

Two words - she's back... again. Dua Lipa sent fans into meltdown on Sunday as she broke her Instagram silence, returning with unrecognisable electric red hair and a seriously cryptic message.

"I'm not here for long," penned the British-Albanian star on her IG, along with a five-second-long Reel showcasing snippets of her new fiery locks.

The New Rules singer could be heard singing the lyrics: "Catch me or I go," hinting that new music is on the horizon for the Grammy Award-winning star.

Dua, 28, debuted her red hot hair in the clip, which is a major departure from her signature raven tresses. Her new 'do was styled in a choppy bob as the songstress sported a fresh-faced dewy glow.

"OMG I CAN'T TAKE IT!" gushed a fan in the comments, as another chimed in: "SHE'S COMINGGG," with others flooding her post with heart-eye and flame emojis.

© Eric Charbonneau Dua debuted her brand new crimson hairdo at a cocktail reception celebrating Greta Gerwig on 27 October

The Future Nostalgia artist also appeared to change her profile picture to one which gave her new scarlet mane its moment in the spotlight. It's official, new music is on the way - it's just a matter of time.

Dua's unrecognisable new look and covert messaging come weeks after the star wiped over 1,500 posts on her Instagram account and changed her profile picture from the Future Nostalgia album cover to a never-before-seen kaleidoscopic blue image.

© Eric Charbonneau Billie Eilish, Greta Gerwig and Dua Lipa celebrated together

Working on a new album isn't the only change happening in Dua's life right now. Back in July, the It girl finally got approval for major renovation plans on her £6.75 million London home, after putting in for planning permission to install a mega indoor swimming pool in the basement.

© Instagram Dua used her Instagram to share holiday photos

According to the MailOnline, Dua bought the property back in 2017 aged 22 at the time. The North London residence is situated in the Borough of Camden and no doubt will reflect the singer’s cutting-edge tastes.

Dua submitted plans to build a luxury swimming pool, steam room, shower, changing room and relaxation zone on one side of the property and a cinema, studio waiting area and lobby on the other.