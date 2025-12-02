Battling static winter hair? Professional hairstylists reveal what actually works

Let's face it, the winter months are hard going - whether you're a lover of the season or an avid hater, dressing for the cold and putting together a presentable outfit is near impossible when you have pesky materials sending your skin and hair bonkers.

Wool jumpers and scarves might seem like the perfect staple for the cooler temperatures, but for some of us, the static that comes with them is hardly worth the hassle.

As someone with dry hair from years of over-styling with hot tools, I have a personal vendetta against the fabrics that work in tandem with winter.

Delayering after a long, cold commute, you'd swear I had touched electricity with the way my hair stands on end as wool rubs against it and sends it haywire.

Fed up and tired of looking like I put my finger in a socket each morning, I enlisted the help of the experts on behalf of HELLO! readers suffering from the same problem. Discover their tips and tricks to avoid static and strut through winter with straight, smooth hair.

Why winter impacts your hair’s volume and texture

As the colder temperatures creep in and the central heating takes over the indoor atmosphere of homes and office buildings, moisture evaporates and is replaced with damaging dry air.

This elevated dryness that comes along with winter strips hair of nourishing moisture and leaves your ends feeling brittle, frizzy and flat - the perfect breeding ground for static to take hold and cause chaos.

Professional hairstylist and founder of Hair by Rach, Rachael Sprigg, explained to HELLO! the reason behind the sudden change in texture as the cold rolls around.

She said: "Cold winter air contains less moisture, which can leave your hair dry, brittle, and prone to static. The sudden change from warm indoor heating to cold outdoor temperatures also creates friction, making strands stand on end."

Ultimately, once the natural moisture in the air disappears or struggles to break through the artificial heat and crisp outdoor cold, your hair will suffer without extra help from products.

© Getty Images Reduce the amount of heat on your hair to prevent it from drying out

What causes flat and static hair in winter, and how to prevent it

There are a number of culprits when it comes to finding the root cause of your static hair nightmare. Friction is the primary instigator of a static attack, however, especially when it comes from hats and scarves.

The constant rubbing of the wool against your now dry and brittle hair from the lack of moisture in the air means your ends will be on edge until they're treated with a wet product. This motion creates an electrical charge, which results in that staticky look and feel.

Rachael offered some advice on how you can reduce the inevitable effect of this friction and revealed, "To reduce static and keep your hair smooth, hydration is key. I always recommend using anti-static and humidity-control products; brands like Sebastian and Moroccan Oil have excellent sprays that help seal in moisture and prevent flyaways."

She urged everyone to rifle through their hair accessories basket and make sure it isn't their tools that are letting them down and adding to the problem.

"Your tools and brushes matter too. Using a good-quality, anti-static brush and always applying a heat protectant spray before styling makes a huge difference," Rachael explained.

Everyday habits that help reduce static hair

Now that we have identified the root cause of the problem and a potential wider solution, everyday habits can be altered to make sure this static issue is resolved sooner rather than later.

I struggle with static hair, especially straight after I wash it, as I have most likely used heat to dry it without implementing the correct routine that's jam-packed with moisture-based products. Steps that can be taken daily so that you are moving towards healthier, happier hair include:

Shampoo less often: Reducing the number of hair-washing days during winter will help reduce excessive dryness, as frequent shampooing strips your hair of its natural nurturing oils. Rinse with cooler water: I know more than anyone how hard it is to reduce the temperature from scalding to lukewarm in the shower, but this might actually be the key to helping your hair survive as the hot water dehydrates your locks. Limit heat styling: During silly season, this might sound like mission impossible as you spruce yourself up for Christmas parties and drinks, but if you can, getting rid of the extra heat really will go a long way in reducing the dryness in your hair - if I can do it, so can you! Use leave-in products: Add a leave-in conditioner like Lush's Sticky Dates hair primer after your shower and watch as the static slowly disappears. Alternatively, apply a hair oil to the ends of your hair as it seals the cuticle and provides a moisture barrier.

© Getty Images Add oils and leave-in conditioners to moisturise dry ends

What the experts say

In a word, the general consensus is: moisturise. If you want to experience a static-free hair day, your hair needs to be quenched of its thirst before friction takes hold and causes your ends to freak out.

Rachael added: "If your hair is feeling especially dry, add some extra nourishment through winter. I suggest doing a weekly rosemary oil or clay mask, and using coconut oil to help strengthen and moisturise the hair. Coconut oil is also naturally antibacterial, which supports scalp health and regrowth."

She concluded: "Ultimately, the best defence against static is keeping your hair healthy, hydrated, and protected from temperature changes. A little extra care in winter goes a long way."

Top tip: One of the best-kept secrets for static is running a tumble dryer sheet over your hair. It'll only cost you pennies and works instantly since they are positively charged, and our hair is negatively charged.