Flat hair fix: Transform your short cut with 5 game-changing tips - no matter what your age

Why choose between style and practicality? With short hair, you absolutely can have it all - no matter what your age. Achieving an enviable, voluminous mini-mane that is easy to style and saves precious minutes in your morning beauty routine is entirely possible. With just a few simple tricks and the right selection of products, you will unlock hair with incredible body, dynamic movement and a wonderfully healthy appearance. I'm revealing the definitive five tips that will transform your short hair, whether you rock a bob or a pixie cut.

From selecting the perfect shampoo to mastering the most effective drying and styling techniques, this guide will help you to achieve the hairstyle you've always dreamed of.

Get ready to discover how to make the absolute most of your short style and truly leave everyone speechless.

Tip 1: The importance of a good cut

Before delving into any styling secrets, it is crucial to understand that a great haircut is what makes or breaks a voluminous short hairstyle. A carefully executed, layered cut, whether it is a classic sharp bob or a daring, textured pixie, can completely transform your hair's overall appearance.

Those layers are key: they remove unwanted bulk while also strategically adding dimension and weight variation where you need it, to create the illusion of fuller, more voluminous hair.

If you have straight hair, requesting additional texturising from your hairstylist can work wonders.

Tip 2: Cleansing and prepping for lift

The first vital step to achieving lasting, gravity-defying volume actually begins when you wash your hair. Always choose a shampoo and conditioner specifically formulated to add volume or that's designed for fine hair. These are usually lighter products, created without heavy oils or silicones, ensuring they thoroughly cleanse your hair without stripping its natural body or leaving a heavy residue that weighs it down.

A crucial tip is to avoid applying conditioner directly to the roots. Remember that onditioner is intended to smooth the cuticle on the lengths and ends, which are drier. Applying it too close to the scalp will soften the roots too much, making it impossible to achieve the desired lift for fuller-looking hair.

Tip 3: Post-wash care and hair product application

Once you have finished washing your hair, proper drying technique is essential to lock in that volume. Forget rough cotton towels, which can snag the delicate cuticle and cause frizz, and instead opt for a microfibre towel. Microfibre absorbs moisture much better and is gentler on the hair. Gently pat or squeeze your hair dry, avoiding vigorous rubbing because it can cause frizz and flatten the volume you've worked so hard for.

While the hair is still damp, apply targeted products, such as a root lift spray or a volume mousse. If you use a serum or heat protectant, reserve those only for the ends of your hair, keeping the roots light and free.

Tip 4: The heat drying technique – where the magic happens

This is where the magic happens! To achieve spectacular volume in your short hair, dry your hair forwards. Tilt your head downwards while using the hair dryer and concentrate the air on the roots.

This simple trick will lift your hair from the base, giving it a more voluminous and lively appearance. If you have a diffuser, use it! The diffuser will help create natural curls and waves, adding even more body and movement to your hairstyle.

Tip 5: Mastering voluminous short hairstyles

Once you’ve achieved that spectacular volume, it’s time to have fun with hairstyles. If you prefer to wear your hair down, the soft, loose waves created with small curling tongs or a straightener can add incredible texture and visual density. Or try plaits! Even with short hair, braids are an option. A small French braid across the top of the head (a 'halo' braid) can create a chic, romantic, and voluminous style

Remember that every individual's hair is different and has its own needs, whether it's curl pattern, density or porosity. Don't be afraid to experiment! Try different drying techniques, play with the recommended products, and adjust the routine until you find the perfect combination for your particular hair type. The key is to truly know your hair and adapt the steps above to your unique characteristics.