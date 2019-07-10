﻿
Adorable Harper Beckham's CUTEST hair transformations over the years

1-harper-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
She's the only daughter of a style icon and a dapper sports sensation, so it's unsurprising that little Harper Beckham is already a fashion and beauty star in her own right. The eight year-old, who celebrates her birthday on 10 July, is well known for her adorable outfits – but we reckon she's something of a hair-fluencer too! Whether it's her super-cute top-knots or Anna Wintour-style haircuts, Harper Seven certainly knows good hair.

Until fairly recently, David and Victoria's daughter rocked long locks – with David admitting that he hadn't wanted to ever cut it! He told Yahoo Style: "About a year ago, my wife said, 'Maybe we should cut Harper's hair.' And I was like, 'No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.' Since she was born, we haven't cut it. That's why it's pretty much down to her knees. I had to. It's just so good, isn't it?"

Well, a lot has changed since then! Scroll down to see all of Harper's sweetest hair transformations over the years – each one is cuter than the next…

2-harper-hair-pa
Photo: © PA
Let's throw it way back! First glimpses of a baby Harper back in 2011 show she's always had a gorgeous head of hair. Wasn't she the sweetest baby?

3-harper-hair-pa
Photo: © PA
Rocking an adorable little bow headband while heading out to a sushi date with Mummy! Yes, you heard us – Victoria was spotted heading to New York hotspot Nobu with four-month-old Harper, and we love her for it…

4-harper-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
A half-up style and another adorable bow was Harper's go-to travel look back in 2012.

5-harper-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
Two-year-old Harper became well-known for her fashionable top-knot, often worn to watch mum Victoria's catwalk shows. Here she is at New York Fashion Week in February 2014.

6-harper-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
Her messy bun game was particularly strong too…

7-harper-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
Zoom ahead to 2015, and Harper's locks had well and truly had a growth spurt! Sat on the FROW at a Burberry fashion show, the three year-old's sun-kissed waves were reaching waist length.

8-harper-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
It was braided pigtails and a caped military coat in New York in 2016 – giving her stylish mum a run for her money!

9-harper-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
She pulled her long hair back into a ponytail for a trip to the National History Museum ice rink with mum and dad in December 2017.

10-harper-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
French braids were Harper's style of choice until July 2018…

11-harper-hair
Photo: © Instagram
…when David shared with fans that he'd played a part in Harper's first big haircut, sharing a sweet photo of him making the first snip. "Someone’s happy and someone's not so happy, I didn't think it was possible for this little one to look anymore beautiful but," he captioned the photo, accompanied by a love heart emoji. 

12-harper-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
Harper still loved to accessorise her new 'do! She wore a pretty floral headband to her mum's LFW fashion show in September 2018.

13-harper-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
It wasn't long before she went for another chop, cutting in a block fringe to match her chic blunt bob.

14-harper-hair
Photo: © Instagram
Dad David couldn't resist joking at his daughter's resemblance to US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who is also known for the style!

15-harper-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
Harper looking ultra cute with her doting dad and grandma Sandra, cheering on the England women's football team in July 2019 - wearing her patriotic bandana hairband! Is she growing out that fringe already?

