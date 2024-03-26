Rihanna shares rare confession about her sons with A$AP Rocky's appearance after debuting dramatic new look

Rihanna is the new cover star of Vogue China's April issue, and while the interview itself hasn't yet dropped, fans have been presented with several iterations of the star.

The 36-year-old beauty mogul and musician is already sporting several new styles, including a patterned floral suit with a cowboy hat atop her sleek blonde-brown locks, and a yellow oversized ruffle coat covered in post-it style designs.

One of her most notable looks, however, sees her dressed in an opulent, billowing white gown with huge puff sleeves, Rococo-inspired make-up, and braids.

A snippet from the interview shared on Instagram featured Rihanna talking about why she finds herself so fascinated with the history of braiding, and why it was important for her to translate that to her two sons.

Rihanna shares her sons Riot Rose, seven months, and RZA, almost two years old, with longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Athelaston Meyers), who she credits for sparking her interest in the subject.

It provided her a new perspective on her hair, she told the publication, sharing: "This is a form of protection of our roots, and a tradition left by our ancestors… [it] makes us [realize] where we've come from."

She emphasized how much it meant for their sons, adding: "This is our lost history. I immediately wanted my children to have their hair braided… it's something in our blood."

Just days earlier, the "Umbrella" singer made waves when she was spotted earlier this week sporting a brand new 'do during an outing in Santa Monica, California.

The hitmaker rocked a blonde pixie cut with wispy bangs that framed her face, with the dark tones of her new golden hair complimenting her skin and all-black outfit.

© BACKGRID Rihanna debuted a brand new cut while out in Santa Monica, California

Rihanna has popularized some truly incredible and iconic hair do's over the course of her nearly two-decade long career, spanning from blunt bobs of the Good Girl Gone Bad era, to the warm red curls of the Loud era, and the sleek jet black styles of her motherhood era.

In an Elle interview in 2018, she revealed who she considered her hair idols: "This is probably confusing to most, but it's in between Toni Braxton from back in the day with all her short haircuts…and Cindy Crawford. She had the most effortless yet stunning hair."

© Getty Images Rihanna's hairstyle has evolved several times throughout her career

Check out some of Rihanna's most memorable hairstyles in the photos below, from her late aughts pixies to her honey blonde tresses…

© Getty Images Rihanna circa 2005, the start of her career with "Pon de Replay"

© Getty Images Rihanna circa 2007, performing "Umbrella" at the MTV Movie Awards

© Getty Images Rihanna circa 2011, performing as part of the "LOUD Tour"

© Getty Images Rihanna circa 2013, performing as part of the "Diamonds World Tour"

© Getty Images Rihanna circa 2015 at the Met Gala

© Getty Images Rihanna circa 2024, attending Paris Fashion Week after going honey blonde

