Rihanna shares rare confession about her sons with A$AP Rocky's appearance after debuting dramatic new look
The "We Found Love" singer was sighted sporting a brand new blonde 'do

2 minutes ago
In this image released on November 9, Rihanna attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022.
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
Rihanna is the new cover star of Vogue China's April issue, and while the interview itself hasn't yet dropped, fans have been presented with several iterations of the star.

The 36-year-old beauty mogul and musician is already sporting several new styles, including a patterned floral suit with a cowboy hat atop her sleek blonde-brown locks, and a yellow oversized ruffle coat covered in post-it style designs.

One of her most notable looks, however, sees her dressed in an opulent, billowing white gown with huge puff sleeves, Rococo-inspired make-up, and braids.

View post on Instagram
 

A snippet from the interview shared on Instagram featured Rihanna talking about why she finds herself so fascinated with the history of braiding, and why it was important for her to translate that to her two sons.

Rihanna shares her sons Riot Rose, seven months, and RZA, almost two years old, with longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Athelaston Meyers), who she credits for sparking her interest in the subject.

It provided her a new perspective on her hair, she told the publication, sharing: "This is a form of protection of our roots, and a tradition left by our ancestors… [it] makes us [realize] where we've come from." 

She emphasized how much it meant for their sons, adding: "This is our lost history. I immediately wanted my children to have their hair braided… it's something in our blood."

Just days earlier, the "Umbrella" singer made waves when she was spotted earlier this week sporting a brand new 'do during an outing in Santa Monica, California.

The hitmaker rocked a blonde pixie cut with wispy bangs that framed her face, with the dark tones of her new golden hair complimenting her skin and all-black outfit.

Pop star Rihanna shows off a brand new hairstyle while heading to a meeting in Santa Monica. The busy mogul recently announced that her brand Fenty Beauty will now be available in China starting on April 1st. Pictured: Rihanna© BACKGRID
Rihanna debuted a brand new cut while out in Santa Monica, California

Rihanna has popularized some truly incredible and iconic hair do's over the course of her nearly two-decade long career, spanning from blunt bobs of the Good Girl Gone Bad era, to the warm red curls of the Loud era, and the sleek jet black styles of her motherhood era.

In an Elle interview in 2018, she revealed who she considered her hair idols: "This is probably confusing to most, but it's in between Toni Braxton from back in the day with all her short haircuts…and Cindy Crawford. She had the most effortless yet stunning hair."

Rihanna also went blonde back in 2012© Getty Images
Rihanna's hairstyle has evolved several times throughout her career

Check out some of Rihanna's most memorable hairstyles in the photos below, from her late aughts pixies to her honey blonde tresses…

Rihanna poses for a picture at the Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter Hosts Teen People Listening Lounge at the Canal Room on July 20, 2005 in New York City.© Getty Images
Rihanna circa 2005, the start of her career with "Pon de Replay"
Rihanna performs "Umbrella"© Getty Images
Rihanna circa 2007, performing "Umbrella" at the MTV Movie Awards
Rihanna performs at the Wells Fargo Center on July 23, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.© Getty Images
Rihanna circa 2011, performing as part of the "LOUD Tour"
Barbadian singer Rihanna performs on stage during a concert at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on June 23, 2013.© Getty Images
Rihanna circa 2013, performing as part of the "Diamonds World Tour"
Rihanna attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.© Getty Images
Rihanna circa 2015 at the Met Gala
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rihanna attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Getty Images
Rihanna circa 2024, attending Paris Fashion Week after going honey blonde

