18 simple ways to get rid of water retention

Feeling sluggish, stiff and bloated? These are some of the dreaded symptoms associated with water retention. It can ruin your mood on a good day, making you feel uncomfortable and irritable, while swollen ankles or fingers mean you may not be able to accessorise with your favourite shoes or rings.

It's an annoying condition, but thankfully there are simple steps you can take to reduce that horrible bloating feeling - be it adapting your diet, exercising more, taking supplements or simply resting when water retention is at its worst. Don't be tempted to reach for a detox tea - there are so many natural ways to solve the problem.

Here’s what causes water retention and, more importantly, how you can get rid of it.

What is water retention?

Water retention (Oedema) occurs when fluid isn’t removed from the body tissues, including the skin. There are two types of oedema: generalised, all over your body, or localised, in particular parts of your body.

What are the symptoms of water retention?

There are many symptoms of water retention, but the swelling of your body parts, particularly ankles, feet and hands, and feeling stiff and ache are common ones. See below for more symptoms.

Bloated stomach

Feeling stiffness or aching

Weight fluctuations

Joints may feel stiff

When pressed the skin may hold the indent for a few seconds

Swollen ankles, hands and feet can be symptoms of water retention

What are the causes of water retention?

There are numerous causes of water retention, particularly in the summer months when the weather is hot. Pregnancy is also a trigger because your body's hormones encourage it to hold on to excess fluid. See below for more causes.

Hot weather - the body tends to be less efficient at removing fluid from tissues in the summer months

- the body tends to be less efficient at removing fluid from tissues in the summer months Gravity – standing for long periods of time

– standing for long periods of time Burns – including sunburn – skin retains fluid and swells in response to burn injuries

– including sunburn – skin retains fluid and swells in response to burn injuries The pill – can trigger fluid retention

– can trigger fluid retention Hormones associated with menstrual cycle

associated with menstrual cycle Dietary deficiencies – such as insufficient protein or vitamin B1

– such as insufficient protein or vitamin B1 Medications – certain drugs including high blood pressure medication, corticosteroids and non-steriodal anti-inflammatory drugs

– certain drugs including high blood pressure medication, corticosteroids and non-steriodal anti-inflammatory drugs Chronic venous insufficiency – weakened valves in the veins of the legs

– weakened valves in the veins of the legs High salt intake

Best treatments to reduce water retention

Water retention could be a sign of a serious medical condition such as heart, kidney or liver disease, so if you are concerned you should go and consult your GP. Otherwise, there are many small changes, particularly when it comes to diet, to help you prevent fluid retention.

Bananas can help stop fluid retention

Step up your protein intake – eating more protein encourages your body to shed excess fluid Change any medication you are taking, or the dosage - consult your GP first. Eat more bananas – they are rich in potassium which is helps to eliminate fluid retention Add more cabbage, cucumber, parsley and salad leaves to your diet as they are natural diuretecs Calcium, magnesium, manganese, evening primrose oil and chaste tree are all helpful ways of preventing water retention. Cut back on dehydrating drinks such as coffee, tea and alcohol Cranberry juice has mild diuretic properties Drink more water - water retention come from a lack of water because your body doesn't know when it will get more so it retains the water it has. For girls – check your menstrual cycle as plenty of girls retain water for a period of time during their monthly cycle Write a food diary and make connections between certain foods and periods of bloating/swelling Cut high sodium foods out of your diet – salt absorbs water and causes water retention Eat a healthy, balanced diet that contains a lot of vegetables, grains and other high-fiber foods Deficiencies in protein, calcium, magnesium and vitamins B1, B5 and B6 may lead to problems with water retention Exercise has been known to help control water retention – try to do at least 20 minutes a day Lie down and sit with your feet elevated when resting and taking breaks – standing or sitting all day can cause fluids to drain into your feet and legs Try a natural duiretic (water pill) – some herbal remedies are known to increase the kidney's fluid output which helps to control water retention. Try essential oils when taking baths or going for massages, including lavender, rosemary, geranum and cypress Avoid refined carbs – cutting down on carbs slightly will use up the glycogen stores, in turn reducing water retention

A healthy diet is key to preventing water retention

