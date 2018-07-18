Gary Barlow's children poke fun at his running skills in amusing video The Take That star is passionate about following a healthy lifestyle

While Gary Barlow's fitness routine typically centres on strength training and yoga, he has been focusing on getting back into running – much to the amusement of his children. The Take That star shared an Instagram video filmed by his children on Tuesday evening, showing him running through the garden in slow motion set to the Chariots of Fire theme song.

The dad-of-three said he actually encourages his children to "make fun" of him while training in a bid to make exercise more appealing and to get them to lead an active lifestyle. "Make exercise fun – let the kids join in – make fun of you – feel like they're part of it – back to running a bit again. Really love to sweat and get the heart pumping. Can't believe this summer we're having #beactive," Gary wrote alongside the clip.

Gary Barlow follows a strict fitness routine

Gary has been sharing motivational posts with his fans since the beginning of the year, encouraging them to join him in doing regular workouts and eating healthily. In February the musician posted a throwback photo to highlight his weight loss transformation, saying that the image helped to keep him "on the straight and narrow" when it came to his lifestyle habits. "I remember those times and how I felt - awful - I will never allow myself to feel like that again. I’m in control #bb," Gary said about the photo, which was taken following Take That's split in the late nineties.

The Take That singer's children poked fun at his running skills

The former X Factor judge previously opened up about his weight gain to Radio Times, admitting that it was "a form of depression." "You know what, it wasn't about food," he told the publication. "Well, it was about food obviously, because I was shoving it in my mouth, but it was more about a reaction to who I'd been. I'd decided, 'OK, nobody wants me but I don't want to do it anyway, and to make sure I don't do it again, this is how I'm going to look.'"