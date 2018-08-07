Loading the player...

Beyoncé on why she's not in a rush to lose weight after birth of twins Rumi and Sir The mum-of-three is embracing her post-baby body

Beyoncé has spoken candidly about her post-baby body, admitting she is in no rush to slim down following the birth of twins Rumi and Sir Carter in 2017. The Crazy in Love singer, who is also a mum to six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, said she was kinder to herself this time around.

"I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxaemia and had been on bed rest for over a month," Beyoncé told AmericanVogue, adding that she needed to allow her body time to recover after undergoing an emergency caesarean. It was only ahead of her headline slot at Coachella that the singer decided to focus on slimming down by going vegan and giving up vices such as coffee, alcohol and fruit drinks.

Beyonce says she's been kinder to her body since welcoming her twins

Instead of being too hard on herself, Beyoncé has learned to embrace her post-baby body, and says her husband Jay-Z has, too. "To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real," she said.

MORE: Jay-Z shows off dramatic weight transformation

"Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be," Beyoncé added. The 36-year-old said she has also "embraced being curvier" and "accepted" her new shape since giving birth.

The mum-of-three went vegan before her Coachella headline slot

Beyoncé has previously spoken about how going vegan temporarily helped her to lose weight and feel healthier, with the singer joining her husband Jay-Z to make the lifestyle change for 22 days at the end of 2013. Jay-Z announced that he would be going vegan on his website at the time. He wrote: "On December 3rd, one day before my 44th birthday, I will embark on a 22 Days challenge to go completely vegan, or as I prefer to call it, plant-based!!"

RECOMMENDED: What to do in Barcelona for 3 days