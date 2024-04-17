Tori Spelling has revealed how she lost weight following the birth of her fifth child, Beau, in 2017.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, admitted that she struggled to shift her pregnancy weight gain so she turned to type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro after Ozempic "didn't work" for her.

“I did Mounjaro and everyone admits it now. It’s a different time so I don’t feel ashamed saying that. I couldn't lose the baby weight," she said on her misSPELLING podcast on Tuesday.

© Getty Images Tori weighed 160lbs after giving birth to son Beau

Despite her good genes from her "thin" parents and being "really fortunate" to quickly lose weight after the birth of her previous four children, Tori struggled to regain her pre-pregnancy physique.

Even intermittent fasting and exercise – which Tori claimed she never does – didn't help her lose weight.

"My whole life I didn't diet," she said. "I was born with really good genes. I was lucky enough that with four of my babies, I lost the baby weight afterward."

However, when it came to her last child, she found nothing she tried worked.

© Instagram Tori took type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro to lose weight

"At my heaviest, I was 120 lbs. my entire life. And after Beau, I was 160 lbs," she said.

"I did whatever anyone told me to do that was safe and it just wasn't working," she continued. "The weight wouldn't come off.

"I couldn't lose the weight and the doctor was like, 'Well, it's an age thing,'" Tori – who welcomed Beau aged 44 – added.

© Getty Images Tori also tried Ozempic but it didn't work for her

But when she went back to her doctor to get hormone treatments as she was approaching menopause, she was also prescribed Mounjaro.

"I did lose weight," she said, before revealing she has stopped taking the drug over fear of losing "too much weight".

"I haven't been on it since end of January," she explained. "I did go off of it because I didn't want to lose too much weight."

© Instagram Tori with her five children and estranged husband Dean

Alongside Beau, seven, Tori shares Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, and Finn, 11, with her ex-husband, Dean McDermott.

In June 2023, Dean announced that he and Tori were going their separate ways after 18 years together.

Sharing a statement on Instagram, he penned: "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.

© Getty Images Tori and Dean split after 18 years together

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

He added: "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

