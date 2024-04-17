Weight loss: discover the new treatment for long-term results that users are saying 'has changed their life'

Achieving and sustaining weight loss can often seem like an impossible task. The demand for and awareness of GLP-1 weight loss medication has seen a huge increase in recent months, with the best recognised being Ozempic.

GLP-1s (glucagon-like peptides) are seen as an effective tool for weight loss – however a recent study published by the Journal of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism by digital healthcare brand Juniper has shown that GLP1s don’t work well in isolation. In fact, they are proven to be more effective when coupled with a personalised treatment plan and support from health experts.

Juniper has used its findings to create a treatment plan that, if used alongside lifestyle changes, promises to help produce effective weight loss results – and maintain them in the long term.

It has found that patients using their GLP1 weight loss program are 450% more likely to lose significant weight (>5%), compared to the phase 3 clinical trial of people taking the same medication.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has now recommended Juniper to be used within the NHS, deeming that it has shown enough evidence across a range of criteria, including clinical effectiveness, weight loss, risk management, engagement with patients and cost effectiveness versus traditional weight loss healthcare delivery.

“This study reveals that even though GLP-1 medications are often described as a “silver bullet” for weight management, patients may achieve greater outcomes when they also receive personalised diet, exercise and medical guidance from practitioners to help them change lifestyle habits for the long-term.” Dr Matt Vickers, Clinical Director at Juniper

Juniper's clinically proven medication resets the body's metabolic patterns for 15-20% weight loss in one year. It does this by slowing down stomach emptying, suppressing appetite and targeting your metabolism to speed up your metabolic rate.

Analysis of results found that patients on the Juniper treatment plan:

Were twice as likely to lose at least 15% of their body weight, and in less time, than on other GLP-1 treatments;

Nearly 90% of Juniper patients lost at least 5% of their body weight at 32 weeks;

25% of Juniper patients lost at least 15% of their body weight at 32 weeks



Combined with a nutrition and exercise plan and ongoing support from health coaches, their Weight Reset programme helps you create healthy habits that last.

Patients also benefit from community-based support in a judgement-free environment, and are able to check their progress via the brand’s handy app.

"I can't recommend Juniper highly enough. They provide an excellent service and are always very quick to respond. This product has literally changed my life and I feel I have been so lucky to have access to it. I would recommend to anyone who has struggled to lose weight to give this a try." Poppy, patient of Juniper

Check your eligibility today and you can trial the service for free for 25 days. If you don’t see results within the 25 days, Juniper will refund you the full amount.

