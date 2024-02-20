Late Strictly star Robin Windsor's health troubles which resulted in exit from BBC show

Tributes have been pouring in for Robin Windsor after it was announced that the former Strictly Come Dancing professional has died aged 44. The news was confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday morning by the dance company, Burn the Floor, of which Robin was a founding member.

The statement read in part: "The Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin 'Bobby' Windsor - who has tragically passed away.

"His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever."

© Getty Kristina Rihanoff and Robin Windsor attend the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2012

As well as being a professional dancer and founding member of Burn the Floor, Robin was, of course, best known for his four-year stint on the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition Strictly Come Dancing.

During his tenure on the show, Robin was paired with a handful of celebrity contestants including Patsy Kensit and Deborah Meaden. In 2012 during the tenth series, Robin reached the semi-finals of the competition alongside presenter and actress Lisa Riley.

But in 2014, it was confirmed that Robin would not participate in the twelfth series of Strictly with a celebrity partner as he was leaving the show. However, Robin did return in 2015 for the Christmas special and was paired with Alison Hammond.

Why did Robin Windsor leave Strictly?

According to The Mirror, Robin left Strictly but not of his own accord. The dancer underwent a major back operation and bosses on the BBC show decided not to invite him back.

He said at the time: "Leaving Strictly wasn’t my choice. I had a horrible back operation and they decided that they didn't want to ask me back the next year. It was probably for health and safety reasons, in case something happened, but I was physically fit."

© Instagram Robin's death was first announced by Burn the Dancefloor

Robin also explained at the time how he had slipped a disc in his back which affected his nerves: "The nerve was exposed, causing agonising pains shooting down my leg. I was paralysed on the floor of my friend's house as the pain was so bad. I was there for three or four days."

The late dancer added: "I couldn't risk going ahead. It was a heartbreaking decision but I had no choice. If the slipped disc had popped out while I was dancing, I could have ended up with permanent nerve damage and been in a wheelchair."

© Getty Robin Windsor has died aged 44

The former Strictly star also told mental health charity Sane how "losing his job" affected him: "That was probably the worst thing that could have ever happened to me because it took away what I loved the most. I loved being on Strictly more than anybody who was there."

In a 2018 exclusive interview with HELLO!, Robin spoke fondly of his time on the show. "It was a wonderful show to work on. When it comes to this time of the year, people start to get paired up with their celebrities that's when I start to miss it. I think, 'Who would I have got if I was still there?'"

He also shared how he and his former celebrity partner Lisa remained extremely close after bonding on Strictly. He told HELLO! at the time: "We are still best friends, she lives 10 minutes away from me. We see each other all the time."

© Instagram The star was very active on social media and often shared pictures of himself on holiday and with friends

Many members of the Strictly Come Dancing family have shared tributes to Robin. James Jordan wrote on X: "I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly - I have such fond memories of him," he penned. "He was always very caring and fun to be around. Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend."

Craig Revel Horwood shared: "I have just heard the tragic news my dear friend 'Bobby' Robin Windsor has passed. He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I've had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family & friends. RIP darling man, you were truly loved x."