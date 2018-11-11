Pippa Middleton's baby name revealed – and it's adorable! The fitness columnist gave birth on Monday 15 October

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have revealed the name of their newborn baby boy! According to the Mail on Sunday, they have named him Arthur Michael William Matthews. The name has royal significance, as Arthur is the middle name of Prince Charles, Prince Louis and Prince William. The couple also appear to have paid tribute to James' late brother Michael, who died aged 22 in 1999 after reaching the summit of Mount Everest. James' younger brother Spencer Matthews also chose the same middle name for his newborn son Theodore Frederick Michael, who was born in September. Michael is also the name of Pippa's father.

A spokesperson confirmed Pippa and James' exciting news on Tuesday, one day after the fitness columnist gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital – the same private hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge delivered Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The statement read: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

Pippa's older sister Kate and brother-in-law Prince William have publicly congratulated the new mum on her baby boy. Kensington Palace said in a short statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James."

Pippa's pregnancy was revealed in April, around the same time that the Duchess gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, although the 35-year-old did not confirm she was expecting until June, when she opened up about her first trimester. "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness," she wrote in her Waitrose fitness column. "That meant I was able to carry on as normal."

The Duchess' sister also admitted in a later column that she was "achy" and "uncomfortable" in the last stages of her pregnancy. Despite this, Pippa made an effort to attend the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday 12 October, just three days before she gave birth. Pippa looked radiant in an olive green dress and showed no signs of slowing down. She was then spotted arriving at the Lindo Wing with her husband James, and two overnight bags, just hours before giving birth.

