Strictly's Faye Tozer shows her dramatic weight loss – after dropping 2 dress sizes An extra perk to joining the show

Faye Tozer has revealed that she dropped two dress sizes while training for Strictly Come Dancing. The Steps singer, who achieved a perfect score in the final of the show, said she felt like a "ninja mumma" with her new muscular physique, but admitted it wasn’t sustainable now the series has come to an end.

"I dropped two dress sizes, but you would do if you were on your feet for ten hours!" Faye told The Sun. "I feel like a ninja mumma now. I am muscly! It’s not sustainable so it won’t last for long with Christmas but I am going to enjoy it while I’ve got it."

Faye Tozer dropped two dress sizes during Strictly Come Dancing

The mum-of-one is not the only Strictly contestant to comment on how the show helped them to slim down; BBC newsreader Kate Silverton also dropped two dress sizes, saying she was "beside herself" as she was able to fit in her wedding dress once again. Cricketer Graeme Swann, meanwhile, made an appearance on Loose Women in his wedding suit after his own weight loss meant he was able to fit into the special ensemble once again.

MORE: Faye Tozer on why the Strictly curse didn't affect her

Faye competed in the Strictly final against Ashley Roberts, Joe Sugg and Stacey Dooley, who was voted the winner alongside Kevin Clifton. It has since emerged that Joe is now in a relationship with his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell, and Faye admitted that they even managed to keep their romance a secret from the rest of the crew.

Faye received a perfect score in the Strictly final

Speaking to Lorraine on Monday morning, the former Steps stars said: "Officially now… we were all kind of hoping… there was nothing on set, it was all very professional, that's lovely."

GALLERY: Look inside Faye Tozer's stylish family home

The 43-year-old was also quizzed on Giovanni Pernice’s rumoured romance with former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts. Giving a very vague reply, Faye said: "They were literally on the show, you're so busy… they just wanted to concentrate on the dancing. Whatever happens…"

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.