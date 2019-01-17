Louise Redknapp sets herself new challenge after fall The actress was rushed to A&E last week

Louise Redknapp is determined to get back to normal following her accident last week, which resulted in her being rushed to A&E and needing stitches on her chin. Although she has had to pull out of new theatre show 9 to 5 until March on doctor's orders, Louise has set herself a new challenge during her time off work. On Thursday, Jamie Redknapp's ex-wife headed back to the gym, and took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her personal trainer, Bradley Simmonds. She wrote next to the image: "Back with @bradleysimmonds today a very light workout concentrating on core to keep motivated for @9to5themusicaluk." The star's fans were full of encouragement, with one writing: "Hope you get back to the stage pronto I’ve booked tickets for March purely to see you," while another said: "Hope you’re feeling better after your nasty fall and setback," a third added: "Thinking of you Louise and hope you’re back to work very soon. You must be missing it. Xxx lots of love xx."

Louise Redknapp suffered a nasty fall last week

This week, Louise has been keeping herself busy, and was well enough to go out to celebrate her friend's birthday on Wednesday night. On Monday, it was announced that Louise will be replaced by West End regular Caroline Sheen while she recovers. Caroline is no stranger to the West End, and has appeared in shows including Grease, Mamma Mia and The Witches of Eastwick. She has also been in films including Nativity Rocks and Les Miserables.

Louise has gone back to the gym following her fall

The mum-of-two was rushed to hospital last week after a dramatic fall, which left her with a fractured wrist and deep cuts to her face. Louise shared a photo on Instagram of her injuries, and said that she was heartbroken to be missing the show. She also revealed that the extent of her fall had meant that she needed to have ten stitches on her chin. The star was inundated with messages of support from her fans, and later released a statement thanking everyone for their kind words, and revealed that she would still continue to learn her lines in preparation for her comeback.

