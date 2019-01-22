Vogue Williams shares secret to her incredible post-baby body – and it involves chocolate The mum-of-one opened up about her daily diet

Vogue Williams is known for her enviably slim physique, and showed off her toned abs within just weeks of giving birth to her son Theodore in September. Now the new mum has revealed exactly what she eats in a day to maintain her figure – and it involves more sweet treats than you might expect.

The 33-year-old, who is currently on holiday with husband Spencer Matthews and their baby boy, shared a look at her daily diet on Tuesday, revealing she started her day with "porridge made with milk and water, berries and honey" alongside "two or three cups of tea" and "two marshmallows because I saw them in the fridge and couldn't help myself".

Vogue Williams revealed what she eats to maintain her figure

The marshmallows made an appearance several times throughout the day, including as a post-tennis snack with a yoghurt and more tea, and two chunks of chocolate. The couple went out for lunch together and Vogue admitted that bread was her downfall, telling her followers: "I can't help eating the bread and then I kind of ruin my meal because I'm full!"

Vogue and Spencer shared two starters – tuna tartare and tuna tacos – before tucking into prawns and grilled octopus for their mains. However, Vogue admitted she couldn't finish the meal because she was too full from the bread roll she had eaten.

The mum-of-one enjoyed treats including chocolate and marshmallows

Later, she revealed she ate sushi and lamb for dinner, as well as some "more chocolate and some almonds but no more marshmallows!!!" Vogue added: "That's an average day here although I felt quite hungry before dinner. I drank a million cups of tea, a Diet Coke, a glass of champagne and tonnes of water."

Vogue balances her diet with an active lifestyle, and she maintained her fitness routine throughout her pregnancy, taking barre classes and boxing training, even when she was heavily pregnant.

