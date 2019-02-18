EastEnders star Hetti Bywater continues to ignore body shamers with brand new swimsuit photo Hetti slammed "negative" people on social media

It looks like Hetti Bywater is as feisty as her on-screen character Lucy Beale, not letting the online haters win. When the 24-year-old former EastEnders actress posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini last week, many of her online followers commented on her body, accusing her of being too skinny. She wasn't having any of it though, and at the time Hetti slammed "negative" people on social media, saying: "To the people saying my hips are photoshopped... I've always had wide hips. It runs in my family. I will from now on be deleting any comments that are negative or rude. Purely because a girl doesn't have time for that. Thanks, bye."

In a defiant move, Hetti has now posted another photo of herself wearing swimwear, along with the caption: "Kissing the weekend goodbye." The rising style star, who has over 97k followers on Instagram, modelled the khaki green one-piece one by Wanderlust - an Australian swimwear brand. With plenty of comments showering the former soap star with praise, she has also acquired body shaming over her figure. We assume she'll be deleting those comments in due course.

Hetti is often showing off her latest style pics on Instagram, as well as posing for sultry selfies and shares photographs from the changing room while shopping. Hetti was the fourth actress to take on the role of Lucy Beale and played the part of the scheming character for two years before being killed off in 2014.

She made headlines shortly after when she was spotted working behind the bar in a North London pub, clearing glasses and serving punters. Currently, it's not known when Hetti's return to TV will be.