Billie Faiers' weight loss journey: How she got in the best shape of her life for her wedding She's cut down on one thing in particular

Billie Faiers looked beautiful when she tied the knot with Greg Shepherd in the Maldives recently, and now she's showing off her killer body on honeymoon. There's no denying the Mummy Diaries star is in the best shape of her life - but it's not something she hasn't worked for. Over the years, Billie's figure has undoubtedly transformed as she has worked hard to hone her curves and introduce healthy changes to her lifestyle.

The 29-year-old, who is mum to Nelly and Arthur, isn't shy of opening up about exactly what she does to maintain her goal weight either and you may be surprised at some of her techniques. In an interview with The Sun, she actually said a hula-hoop is how she got her 26 inch waist and no, we're not talking about the crisps (sadly).

READ MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman reveals secret to amazing 20lb weight loss

“I’ve always been about a 27 inch waist, but recently I lost a bit of weight and last time I measured I was 26 inches", the former TOWIE star said.

“This will sound weird, but I’ve got a hula hoop indoors, I’m really good at hula hooping, and it’s great for your waist".

The reality star also revealed that she's actually found lots of other ways to workout right from the comfort of her home. “I’ve never been one of those people who likes to go to the gym", she said, "but there are always bits I want to tone like my belly, arms and legs, so I do regular squats around the house and sit-ups.

“I also run up and down my stairs about 200 times a day for Nelly, I just think I’ve been lucky because I stay really active with her.

“In one way she’s exhausting, some children are a lot more chilled out, but it’s done me a favour as it’s helped me keep my weight off.”

In terms of diet, Billie revealed that in lead up to her hen-do in Ibiza last year, she did undergo a juice diet to get her feeling her best. She said: "Before the hen do I did a three-day juice detox. I didn't just juice, I still ate with it. But I felt like it cleansed me".

But, she has said the main reason she's lost weight is cutting down on booze. She said: "Before I had children I was out eating all the time, drinking alcohol.

READ NEXT: Denise Welch reveals how she maintains 2 stone weight loss and how it's changed her life

"Don't get me wrong, I love a prosecco or a white wine. I'll still have a few drinks, but nothing like what I used to.

"Back in the day you'd be out three times a week and now it's once a month if you're lucky."

Alcohol is famous for how many "empty calories" it contains and the fact that a hangover can lead to overeating so it's no wonder this helped Billie reach her peak goal.

Note taken.