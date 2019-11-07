Victoria Beckham's fitness and diet secrets: Find out the exercises she loves and the foods she's a fan of The fashion designer follows a 'disciplined' fitness regime

Victoria Beckham is known for her stunning looks - her toned figure, fabulous wardrobe and hair and makeup are always on point. But while the former Spice Girls singer undoubtedly lucked out on the genes front, she also works hard to keep her figure in tip-top condition. While many of us are snoozing away early in the morning, mum-of-four Victoria is already pounding the treadmill in the gym (granted, it helps if said gym is only downstairs, but still, her drive is impressive).

Earlier in the year, Victoria shared details of her "very, very disciplined" diet and fitness routine, revealing that it’s what makes her happiest. The fashion designer spends two hours every morning working out, revealing it is something she has to do to sustain her busy lifestyle. Victoria told The Guardian’s Weekend magazine that her day begins between 5.30am and 6am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is "a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running. That’s the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes."

Victoria Beckham runs 7km on the treadmill every day

This is followed by a session with a personal trainer. "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," she revealed, explaining that while she follows the routine all the way through with no breaks at the weekend, but may take time out to take her children Romeo, Cruz and Harper to school on weekdays.

However, while many of us would dread exercising that much, Victoria insists that the routine is "a really positive thing for me. It’s part of who I am now, and I really enjoy it". The star doesn't just stick to home exercise - Victoria has been spotted at LA's SoulCycle in the past.

Photo credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Victoria often shares details of her healthy lifestyle, and has also revealed that she was considering going vegan after taking her family out for a plant-based meal. The 44-year-old doesn’t indulge even after her two-hour workouts, instead choosing to drink apple cider vinegar each morning, before breakfasts including green smoothies, homemade cereals, or scrambled eggs with smoked salmon.

The former Spice Girls singer has previously said she finds her routine "empowering", saying it wasn’t about the way she looked, but it gave her a mental health boost too. "It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day," Victoria told The Guardian. "It clears my mind. It's also where I have lots of ideas. It’s a time when I'm not on the phone, I'm not with the children, I'm not with David; I can literally just be left alone."

