Victoria Beckham celebrates Harper's latest achievement - and she's taking after dad David

Victoria and David Beckham are extremely proud parents, often taking to Instagram to celebrate the achievements of their children, and on Thursday it was Harper's turn to be praised.

VB shared a photo of her 11-year-old daughter in the back of their car, with two awards pinned to her school uniform. Harper is pulling a silly face and making the 'rock on' sign with her hand, while her mother has captioned the photo: "First and second place in the swimming gala!"

Harper, who recently enjoyed a ski trip with her parents, likely inherited her competitive streak when it comes to sport from her professional footballer dad, David.

Her older brother Romeo followed in his dad's footsteps too, playing football at a professional level, while Cruz is a keen surfer.

It's only Brooklyn who appears not to have inherited the sporting gene. The 23-year-old, who got married to Nicola Peltz in 2022, did dabble in football when he was younger, but dropped out of the sport for an upsetting – yet relatable – reason.

"To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, that’s going to be a bit difficult," Brooklyn said of his decision to stop playing for Arsenal's youth team.

Speaking to Variety, the Beckham's firstborn explained his father wasn't upset about him giving up the sport.

Brooklyn Beckham isn't as into sport as his family

"My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course, I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally two," he told the magazine.

Brooklyn has forged his own path, away from sport, preferring to dedicate himself to cooking and photography.

