David Beckham shares adorable milestone with daughter Harper

David Beckham shares the sweetest bond with his daughter, Harper, and on Saturday he brought her along with him to Inter Miami's training day. Sharing a couple of photos from their latest bonding session, the pair looked absolutely adorable as Harper gave her dad a big hug on the training grounds.

Posting the heartwarming snaps on Instagram, David wrote: "Take daughter to training day, @intermiamicf @victoriabeckham #harperSeven."

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on the pair's precious bond. "Gorgeous father daughter pics," wrote one. "Family love," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Daddy & daughter is a special bond."

WATCH: Harper Beckham does dad David’s make-up for VB show

It's clear that the Manchester United legend adores his little girl – but watch out potential suitors! Back in 2013, when Harper was just 22 months old, the doting dad revealed that he'll definitely be overcautious when his daughter grows up and becomes interested in boys.

"Absolutely not," he joked to The Sun. "She's not going out. She's going to be like Rapunzel - up in the tower."

David added: "I'm not saying I love my daughter more, but the boys are independent."

© Instagram David is extremely protective of Harper

David and his wife Victoria are also proud parents to their three sons, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, all of whom are very close to their sister.

It's not the first time that David has addressed Harper's future love life in interviews, either. In 2011, the year that Harper was born, the football star told Access Hollywood: "She's got three brothers that will take her, three brothers that will eat with her and three brothers that will bring her back home and a dad waiting for her. So yeah, we'll see. That'll be interesting."

© Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock Harper is close to both of her parents

Harper spends a lot of time with both of her parents, and in a new and exclusive interview with HELLO!, mum Victoria explained how the 12-year-old continues to inspire her.

Asked about how she comes up with the names for the different shades within her makeup collection, the designer told us: "We have fun coming up with them - they all have unique stories. Harper was the inspiration behind our Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate.

"I was with my product development team in Miami and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly. It's such a fun and youthful shade."

© Samir Hussein Harper David and Victoria at the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere

When it comes to each of their careers, the Beckhams are extremely supportive of one another, and fans were absolutely delighted when the entire family reunited at the premiere of the Netflix docuseries, BECKHAM, in London.

Staying close to her dad throughout the night, Harper looked so proud of David as they posed for photos together. In a nod to her equally close bond with Victoria, Harper chose an elegant baby pink gown designed by her fashion mogul mother – so cute!