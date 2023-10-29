Victoria Beckham spends quality time at home without husband David after bombshell revelations

Victoria Beckham indulged in some quality family time on Sunday. Clad in an elegant all-black ensemble paired with stilettos, she posed alongside her sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz.

Joining the close-knit family picture were her daughter Harper, Brooklyn's spouse Nicola Peltz, and Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan. Interestingly, Victoria's husband, David Beckham, was noticeably absent, prompting her to affectionately write on Instagram, 'Night in with the kids!!! We miss you!'

This heartwarming family moment comes on the heels of Victoria candidly discussing her and David's intimate vow renewal ceremony, an event that took place in 2006. Sharing a previously unreleased image from that cherished day, she recounted how David took her by surprise with his profoundly romantic gesture.

Victoria's recent fragrance launch, Suite 302, is deeply intertwined with this memory. The scent, she describes, encapsulates her and David's "love affair with Paris." Delving into the backdrop of this fragrance, the former Spice Girl reminisced about an unexpected 24-hour minimoon David had organized, playfully commenting: "that is some crazy James Bond [expletive] that went down on the plane."

Unveiling the story step by step, she said: "I genuinely had no idea. It was the most romantic thing he has ever done." The day began like any other, with Victoria dropping her children off at school. However, the course of her day changed dramatically when David decided to surprise her.

"David said to me: 'I am going to take you somewhere for the day,' and next thing I knew, we were boarding a private plane."

The surprises didn't end there. Mid-flight, David slipped into the restroom and emerged, transformed in a tuxedo.

Directing Victoria to the restroom, she discovered a pristine white dress awaiting her. Clad in the dress, they landed in London and were chauffeured in the same car that had driven them during their iconic 1999 wedding at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.

Victoria's voice was tinged with emotion as she described arriving at their former North London home, where David had arranged a vow renewal ceremony in a chapel adorned with flowers.

In attendance were their closest family members and the very vicar who had officiated their wedding. "We renewed our vows, and I genuinely had no clue. It was the most romantic thing he has ever done," she reiterated.

While David had touched upon this intimate vow renewal during his 2017 appearance on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs 75th anniversary edition, Victoria's detailed account painted a vivid picture of the emotions and the intricacies of that day.

Post the ceremony, the couple was whisked away to Paris, encapsulating their fleeting yet deeply romantic minimoon. "We had a mini honeymoon that was literally 24 hours long in Paris. We stayed at the Ritz, suite 302," Victoria shared.

As the conversation looped back to her fragrance, Suite 302, Victoria conveyed the profound sentiments embedded within its scent. "I knew I wanted a heavy scent, a blend of black cherry, leather, and tobacco," she said, "Every time I smell this fragrance, it takes me back."

This comes after Rebecca Loos, David’s former PA, rehashed stories of an alleged affair with him in an exclusive interview with The Mail On Sunday.

The Beckhams have weathered numerous storms since their wedding in 1999. However, the past came flooding back almost two decades after Rebecca's explosive revelations.

David's documentary, BECKHAM, brought the issue back to the forefront, with Victoria addressing for the first time the anguish she felt in the scandal's aftermath.

In the documentary, Victoria detailed the aftermath as the 'hardest' period of her life, admitting that she felt they no longer "had each other."

David, on the other hand, expressed his uncertainty about navigating through the 2003 turmoil but emphasized the couple’s determination to "fight for their family".

Their marriage, which has always been in the public eye, felt particularly strained during that phase.

Reacting to the documentary, Rebecca’s emotions swung between irritation and annoyance. “It's all, 'poor me'. He needs to take responsibility,” she remarked, suggesting that the documentary painted David as the victim while casting doubts on her credibility.

She felt that David's comments indirectly made her the scapegoat for Victoria's distress. “He is indirectly suggesting that I'm the one who has made Victoria suffer,” she added.