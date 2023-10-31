Victoria Beckham sizzles in backless dress ahead of major news

Victoria Beckham is known for her scene-stealing fashion, and the businesswoman was at it again on Tuesday as she slipped into a slinky navy dress ahead of the launch of her new fragrance.

Taking to Instagram, the 49-year-old showed off her devilish look as she got into a London black cab that was carrying an advertisement for her latest business venture. Her stunning outfit featured a cut-out section that the back, leaving parts of her shoulders exposed as she playfully looked over at the camera.

Her stunning brunette hair was styled in wavy tresses and cascaded down her back as the former Spice Girl prepared for her night at Selfridges, pairing her look with some black heels.

In her caption, Victoria said: "On my way to @TheOfficialSelfridges to launch @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty!!! Kisses xx," and her fans were quick to comment on the show-stopping post.

Victoria was picture-perfect

One enthused: "Victoria looking absolutely stunning and effortless elegant!" while a second shared: "Love you Victoria! You are unique and you have a lovely family!" and a third added: "That's a cab and a half."

A fourth penned: "Why are you not the model for the fragrance? You look amazing and the car would have looked even better with you on the door. Anyway, gorgeous," while a fifth simply commented: "Beautiful [diamond emoji]."

© Pierre Suu Victoria is launching a new fragrance range

Over the weekend, the mum-of-four sent fans into meltdown as she shared a glimpse of the rarely-seen Roberto Cavalli dress that she chose for her 2006 nuptials to husband, David Beckham.

Channelling Marilyn Monroe in the satin mini dress, Victoria opted for a classic white bridal gown complete with spaghetti straps and diamante detailing along the bodice. As for accessories, the former Spice Girl kept things simple, adding a pair of gold stilettos for a pop of colour. With her brunette tresses cascading in a beautiful, sleek blow dry, Victoria's makeup was kept natural and dewy for the ceremony.

The singer is married to football superstar David Beckham

Captioning the sweet throwback snap, which coincides with the release of her new perfume, Suite 302, Victoria wrote: "This fragrance is a tribute to mine and David's love affair with Paris. Every time I smell Suite 302, it takes me back. In 2006 we renewed our vows, I wore a white Roberto Cavalli dress, and we had a whirlwind 24 hours in Paris, staying in Suite 302."

The couple had a tiny guest list of just six people, according to David. Opening up about their low-key celebration during an appearance on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the retired footballer said: "We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding] and it was a lot more private, there were about six people there in our house."

© Instagram Victoria is a proud mum to her children

In memory of the special vow renewal, both Victoria and David got matching tattoos of Roman numerals to mark the date 8 May 2006, alongside the Latin phrase 'De Integro' meaning 'Again from the start.'

