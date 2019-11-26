Chris Ramsey believes he let son Robin down during Strictly journey The comedian has come a long way since week one!

He's just made it through to the quarter-final of Strictly Come Dancing, but Chris Ramsey has confessed that at the start of his dancing journey, he felt like he had let his son Robin down. The comedian was in a reflective mood on Monday and shared an emotional post on Instagram, admitting he is still pinching himself over how far he has come in the competition. Sharing a gorgeous photo of his little boy wearing a T-shirt which read: "Go On Daddy! Strictly 2019", Chris said: "This photo was taken on the night of the first show... I had no idea what to expect from this whole thing, but I knew that my family would be behind me the whole time, no matter what."

He added: "I got 13 points for my first dance, and felt like an idiot. And I looked at this photo of my little lad with this T-shirt on and I genuinely felt like I’d let him down. I was slightly ashamed... as stupid as that sounds, considering I’d never danced in my life. Tonight, I got through to the quarter-final of @bbcstrictly and it’s all down to you amazing people for keeping me in this thing! Yes, I’ve been working hard and pouring my soul into it, but let’s be honest, if it wasn’t for the public vote I’d have been out AGES AGO! I now look at this photo and I’m just buzzing at how chuffed he looks! Onwards to next week. Thanks again guys x."

Chris has been supported all the way by his son Robin and his family

His wife Rosie was among the first comment, telling her husband of five-years: "I'm just so glad everyone is getting to see the real you," followed by a red heart emoji. Fans of the stand-up comic also rushed to reassure him of his amazing work on the series. One said: "You’ve been our fave since week one & get all our votes! Really hope you go on & win the whole bloody thing now." Another added: "You are doing so well! You should be proud of how much you have improved from sheer determination."

Chris and Karen have been impressing the judges

On Saturday night, Chris and professional dancing partner Karen Hauer found themselves near the top of the leaderboard once again after their moody Paso Doble was praised by judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood. The couple scored 31 points and will be hoping to better their score for this weekend's Musicals Week. Chris and Karen will be dancing the Foxtrot to Consider Yourself from the musical Oliver!

