If you're on the lookout for some fancy new activewear for your New Year exercise regime (because we all do this) then our friends at Marks & Spencer have a very cool new fitness clothing range launching soon. Their Goodmove collection drops in January with an 'energetic and uplifting' theme – we'll all need this post-Christmas pigging out – and includes everything from performance wear for sports enthusiasts to funky outerwear for the gentle strollers amongst us. We're not sure what we love the most – the grey and black Goodmove jacket or the seamless leggings. The range is packed with pretty pastel hues, animal print and neon pops.

Goodmove jacket, £45

The collection comes in sizes 6- 24, with prices starting from £12 for a sports bra and up to £149 for a padded coat. A T-shirt is £12.50, a sweatshirt is £25 and leggings range from £25 to £45.

Goodmove T-shirt, £12.50

The range features five new legging styles: Go Easy, Go Move, Go Train, Go Seamless and Go Perform, which are intended for use across a range of activities, from low to extra high-intensity workouts. The designs have 'body mapped compression technology' and 'targeted support to enhance movement and muscle recovery'.

Goodmove leggings, £25

There's also an updated version of the store's bestselling sports bra, which first launched in 2015 and was developed in collaboration with scientists at the Asahi Research centre in Japan. The Extra High Impact sports bra gives maximum support during high-intensity exercise. The bras come in three colourways from size 32C to 42F.

Goodmove medium impact sports bra, £15

M&S is launching an eco-friendly trainer too, made using sustainably sourced Tencel and featuring natural antibacterial properties and biodegradable uppers.

Goodmove trainer, £49.50

