Keith Lemon stepped out on Tuesday night for one of music's biggest events of the year, attending the BRITs with his wife, Jill Carter. The loved-up couple were sat at a table with Laura Whitmore, Maya Jama, and Emily Atack, who shared a video of them laughing and joking throughout the night. The Celebrity Juice host wore his trademark long hair up in a bun, and was dressed in a statement jacket, while Jill looked stylish in a black lace dress. The TV presenter's wife is often compared to the Duchess of Cambridge, and after he shared a picture of Jill on social media last year, fans were quick to comment on their resemblance.

Despite his on-screen alter ego, Keith – whose real name is Leigh Francis - tends to keep his family life private. However, the TV star previously revealed that Jill managed to convince him to collect the Best Digital Programme award for Celebrity Juice as himself. "I promised her Keith wouldn't be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal," he told The Sun. "You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun." He added: "My executive producer, Leon Wilson, said it feels like I'm coming out! But I won't be doing it again. I don't want anyone to know who I really am – I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

Keith and Jill have been married since 2002

Jill and Keith married on 30 October 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire, and have two children, Matilda and Dolly. He has previously hinted that the pair were childhood sweethearts. The couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in 2019, and Keith paid a lovely tribute to his wife on the special day. He shared a picture of them together on Instagram, and wrote: "16 years married today to the bestest person I know. Love you Jill Francis." Celebrity friends of the couple immediately rushed to congratulate the pair, with Davina McCall writing: "Awwwww congratulations." Paddy McGuinness commented: "Yeah boi!!! Much love to you both!" [sic] Louise Redknapp simply added a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, one follower remarked that the comedian was "punching," to which Leigh hit back: "Shouldn't we be punching. Otherwise you with the wrong person."

The pair were last seen out together on New Year's Eve as they celebrated the start of 2020 at a party attended by other famous friends, including celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo. In the snaps, Keith and his friends and loved ones could be seen letting loose at a chic bar, and it looked like so much fun. Full of festive optimism, the comedian captioned the photo series: "About last night. Here’s to 2020!"

