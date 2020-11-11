7 virtual things to do at home to entertain you during lockdown 2.0

Brits are once again spending more time at home now the UK has entered into its second coronavirus lockdown.

Did you exhaust all of your entertainment options during lockdown 1.0? Fear not, there are still plenty of fun virtual events out there you likely haven't tried yet.

We've rounded up some exciting online things to do to fill your days even if you can't leave the house, from watching a good movie to learning a new skill. Now the question is, which to try first?

Play an Escape Room...at home

Who said you couldn't play an escape room from the comfort of your own home? Grab your friends, family or roommate (up to 8 players) and try four online escape rooms including CSI Stranglehold, Sherlock Holmes, Mansion Impossible and Mainstage Mayhem. Using a series of audio and video files, your team will have to work against the clock to solve a series of puzzles.

WHEN: Whenever

For more information visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Hone your photography skills

Lots of people are getting creative amid the lockdown, whether it's trying new recipes in the kitchen or using a paint-by-numbers kit. If you've always wanted to learn photography then Nikon School Online has a number of free classes you can try online - we've got our eye on the 'Photographing Children and Pets' tutorial. And if you're successful, you can proudly show off your photos around your house.

WHEN: Any time

For more information visit nikonevents.com

Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition

Credit: Instagram/Natural History Museum. Mouse photo by Sam Rowley.

If you didn't find the time to visit the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum before lockdown hit, then you can still catch up on the gorgeous artwork online. With everything from fighting mice on the London Underground to antelopes wading through snow, it's sure to make you feel like you're out of the house.

WHEN: Any time

For more information visit nhm.ac.uk

Indulge in some homemade truffles

Chocolate cheers everyone up, right? Instead of buying a pack on your next supermarket trip, take part in a live chocolate making masterclass from the team at MyChocolate.The 1-hour experience will teach you the secrets to great ganache, piping techniques, flavouring tips and how to decorate your masterpieces.

WHEN: Book a time

For more information visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Cocktail class

With everyone learning new skills at the moment, why not try cocktail-making? Goat in Chelsea is holding virtual classes every Friday which focus on one spirit each week. During the 90-minute class, owner Steve will demonstrate how to make four cocktails and answer any questions - and there is no limit on the number of adults from one household can join!

WHEN: Fridays from 7:30 pm

For more information visit goatchelsea.com

Bring the cinema to you

WATCH: The Mulan trailer

You may have already exhausted Netflix, but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy the cinema experience from home. Amazon offers a number of new movie releases you can rent or buy from £9.99, such as Mulan. The live-action adaptation of the classic Disney film sees a fearless young woman disguise herself as a man and serve in the Imperial Army. Pop on some popcorn and turn the lights off and you've got an at-home cinema experience!

WHEN: Any time

For more information visit amazon.co.uk

Online beer party

Beer-lovers listen up! Airbnb is offering a 90-minute online tasting party where you can join others who share your passion for beer from the comfort of your own home. Beard and Bald will walk guests through British beer rituals and tell stories about famous legendary drinkers – all while sipping on a cold pint.

WHEN: Book a time

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

