Best adult colouring books you can buy to keep you entertained for hours on lockdown Art therapy is what we need right now!

If the coronavirus crisis and isolation has you feeling overwhelmed, you might be looking for a way of distracting your brain from the endless monotony of working, cooking, sleeping, repeating, a colouring book could be the way forward. You may have thought colouring in is strictly an activity for children, but art therapy can be extremely calming for adults, too.

Multiple studies have looked into the benefits of colouring, and its been proven to help combat stress and anxiety - making it the perfect activity for tired and overworked brains that just need to switch off for a while. Tempted? Here’s what we’re getting stuck into…

This classic book is a bestseller, and it’s now wonder. With 112 pages of soothing swirly designs to colour in however you wish, it’s enough to keep you occupied until isolation is over (hopefully)

The Mindfulness colouring book, £7.05, Amazon

This gorgeous book is just screaming out for lots of colour. So satisfying, you’ll be tempted to frame the finished result!

Indian summer colouring book, £3.95, Amazon

Want to draw your own designs for colouring? This book will teach you everything you need to know - and it’ll look gorgeous on your bookshelf.

How to draw inky wonderlands, £9.57, Amazon

Harry Potter fans are bound to love this magical colouring book, which has pages featuring all the characters from the books and films, plus some of the most memorable scenes.

Harry Potter colouring book, £7.75, Amazon

Fashion fans need this Vogue book in their lives. The pages are inspired by iconic images from the magazine in the 1950s. So chic!

Vogue colouring book, £10, Waterstones

Feeling angry? Take it out on the pages of this book, which was made for “those who've always wanted to draw outside the lines but were afraid to do it.” Very satisfying.

Wreck this journal, £6.26, Amazon

If you’re bored of colouring, why not try this puzzle book? It’s beautifully illustrated, so you can always pull your pencils back out once you’ve solved the quiz.

The mindfulness puzzle book, £7.99, Amazon

Colour in your favourite city landscapes with this gorgeous book.

City colouring book, £5.69, Amazon

