Prince Philip is set to celebrate his birthday in lockdown, as the Queen's husband turns 99 on 10 June. The Duke of Edinburgh retired from royal duties in August 2017, and has since stayed primarily out of the public eye. While the father-of-four has had a number of hospital visits over the past few years, he has generally kept fit and healthy, and former Buckingham Palace doctor, Anna Hemming, has given an insight into Philip's secrets to staying well. "Prince Philip retired a few years ago and in doing so is able to live a more relaxed daily life," she said.

Prince Philip has enjoyed good health thanks to diet and exercise

Philip's sporty background has also had a huge advantage in helping him maintain his health. "Sport has its benefits in keeping both your body and mind active. When the time comes to retire from sport the interest in sporting activities helps to stimulate your mind. Keeping active both physically and mentally play a very important role in maintaining a healthy and ongoing quality of life," Dr Anna explained. "Undoubtedly, a person who is active will have more interests and more engagement with those around them. Over time this is incredibly important as an active mind has the benefit of stimulation. Stimulation helps you keep focused and up to date with the current affairs."

MORE: Prince Charles' very surprising new title revealed

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from royal duties in 2017

Both the Queen and Philip have a healthy, balanced diet, which is another important factor. "Like all other people who lead a fit healthy life and enjoy a balanced intake of healthy food, they are more likely to enjoy a more healthy quality of life in their later years," Dr Anna revealed. Philip in particular is a keen foodie, so much so that he has even been known to take over the dinner preparations and cook for himself over the years. Former royal footman Charles Oliver revealed the Duke's daily diet in the book, Dinner at Buckingham Palace, revealing protein-packed dishes that Philip enjoys include scrambled eggs and smoked haddock and omelette with bacon, while the royal is partial to a cooked breakfast, with bacon, eggs, and sausages.

READ: Prince Philip makes an incredibly rare statement about coronavirus

The Duke has been residing with Her Majesty at Windsor Castle since 19 March, having been flown from his residence, Wood Farm, on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Prince Philip was last seen at a high-profile public event at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding in May 2019, when he joined the Queen and grandson, Prince Harry.

The Duke spent four nights at King Edward VII Hospital in London before Christmas 2019 for observation and treatment in relation to a "pre-existing condition". After being discharged, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Duke of Edinburgh has today left hospital after being discharged by his Doctor and is now back at Sandringham. His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes."

Dr Anna Hemming is the medical director of Thames Skin Clinic in Twickenham, which is still offering remote consultations and tailored skincare programmes during the coronavirus lockdown. For more information, please visit www.thamesskin.co.uk

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.