Scarlett Moffatt took to Instagram on Friday to talk about the importance of having smear tests despite the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Scarlett Moffatt shows of her natural beauty in stunning makeup-free photo

The Geordie beauty appeared on social media without a spot of makeup on, telling her followers: "Three hours sleep and off for a smear test. Good start to the day ha!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Scarlett Moffatt in 60 seconds

The 30-year-old was quick to strike a serious tone though, adding: "But on a serious note. it's two minutes of slight discomfort. Don't put off your smear test ladies."

MORE: Scarlett Moffatt unveils incredible new garden hot tub

Scarlett shared the message on Instagram

MORE: Scarlett Moffatt shares a before-and-after look at her incredible garden transformation

After her visit to the clinic, the Gogglebox star once again took to Instagram, this time to tell her followers that despite coronavirus restrictions, the process of having a smear test is "literally the same as normal" adding that the only difference was that "everyone wears masks".

Scarlett explained: "I posted earlier that I was going for a smear test and I've had a lot of messages [from] people saying, 'What is it like now that there are restrictions because of COVID 19?' It's literally the same as normal when you go for a smear, but everyone wears masks.

"And… I mean really you should be sanitizing your hands constantly when you're in a hospital, but there's sort of extra hand sanitiser about. Again, it was just a little bit uncomfortable for like three minutes. Please don’t miss your smear and a massive thank you to Rachel who is always wonderful and chills me out."

Scarlett is known for using her platform to share important messages, whether they're about health or body positivity.

Back in February, the star shared a stunning selfie in a black swimsuit, writing: "Hi, my names Scarlett, I have boobs, hips and cellulite but am I gonna stop that from taking a photo and posting it for all to see?" You go, Scarlett!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.