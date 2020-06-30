Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter receives news following cancer scare

Janet Street-Porter has given fans an update on her health after being diagnosed with skin cancer in March. The Loose Women panellist recently told viewers on the ITV show about her secret battle, and on Tuesday she updated fans after having an operation last week. She explained: "I had a little dot on my nose that I thought was an insect bite.

"A dermatologist referred me to a surgeon who said it was a basal cell carcinoma, which is a form of skin cancer. So last Wednesday I went and they anaesthetised my nose… basically it's the kind of surgery where they slice away just the top part of your skin and then they go and analyse it, so they’re only removing the bare minimum of the cells. It takes a couple of hours and then they stitch it back up."

The star's surgeon has given her some positive news too. Janet explained: "The surgeon said to me he's very confident that in a few months you won’t see the scar at all. And tomorrow I'm going to have the stitches out so next week, presumably, I'll look a little bit different. At the end of the day, it's just a scar, and I've still got a nose and a face and everything else and I’m feeling very positive about it."

The TV presenter also advised everyone to keep an eye on any skin changes. "Do look at the little blemishes on your skin and especially moles, if they change size or shape or anything… which I always did. I was always careful. I always put factor 50 on my face."

She added: "Since I mentioned it on Loose Women last week, hundreds of you have got in touch to say you’ve had the same procedure or you’re waiting for it. It's nothing to be scared about, just get it done! I was in a state! I was [nervous about it]."

